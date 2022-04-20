MLB News Roundup: Max Scherzer's glorious pitching propels New York Mets to victory against San Francisco Giants; New York Yankees relief pitcher shines in victory over Detroit Tigers - April 20th, 2022

We are now fully in the swing of the MLB season, so let's take a look at some of the biggest stories around the league.

Max Scherzer proved deadly against the San Francisco Giants, where one-half of the best starting pitcher duo in baseball pitched a no-hitter through six innings, en route to a New York Mets victory.

Gerrit Cole struggled against the Detroit Tigers, lasting only 1.2 innings before being pulled, but thankfully Clarke Schmidt performed very well in relief, and the New York Yankees managed to win 4-2.

MLB News Roundup: April 20

Atlanta Braves upset the LA Dodgers

Behind excellent pitching from Max Fried, the home team managed to pull off the upset victory over the best team in the MLB, beating them 3-1. With a home run from Travis d'Arnaud to open up the scoring, the Atlanta Braves would not give up the lead again.

Highlights from the April 19 matchup can be found below, courtesy of SportsNet.

The Boston Red Sox defeat the Toronto Blue Jays with just three hits

Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox

The Amerian League East remains one of the most competitive divisions in the MLB, and the Boston Red Sox managed to pull off a victory while only recording three hits. This low scoring game won't be remembered fondly by the Toronto Blue Jays, who recorded eight hits but only one run, losing 2-1.

Oakland Athletics play in front of smallest home crowd in 42 years

Baltimore Orioles v Oakland Athletics

Struggles continued for the popularity of the Oakland Athletics, drawing only 3,748 fans to their matchup against the Baltimore Orioles. The Oakland Athletics managed to win the game 2-1.

Fox Sports reported the record-low attendance via a tweet.

"The announced attendance at tonight's Oakland A's game: 3,748." - @ FOX Sports: MLB"

Fan interest continues to plummet as the historic franchise prepares for a change of venue, potentially moving to Las Vegas.

New York Mets sweep the San Francisco Giants in a doubleheader

In the first matchup of the day that went into extra innings, the Mets won 5-4 off the bat of Francsico Lindor, before winning the second game off the incredible pitching of Max Scherzer. Losing two games in one day is certainly not what the San Francisco Giants were hoping for.

Highlights from the game can be found below, coutesy of the MLB on Youtube.

New York Yankees defeat Detroit Tigers 4-2

Gerrit Cole continues to struggle in 2022, currently with an ERA of 6.35 and a -0.2 WAR, the highly paid pitcher has been something of a liability for the New York Yankees this season. Thankfully, Clark Schmidt and the rest of the Yankees bullpen came to the rescue and helped pull victory from the jaws of defeat against the Detroit Tigers.

The MLB is off to a firery start in 2022. Hopefully the excitement will continue to heat up to a fever pitch during the dog days of Summer.

