What's happening to Max Scherzer? Despite having the highest payroll in the MLB, only two New York Mets players will be heading to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. Some might say this is a representation of the stark dissapointment that the team has turned out to be.

Since acquiring a majority ownership in the team in 2020, New York billionaire Steve Cohen has made it his mission to reward purported talent with eye-watering contracts. Unfortunately for Cohen, the money has not yielded results.

With a team batting average of .241, the Mets placed 20th out of 30 teams in the category. However, it has been the team's pitching that has really caused headaches this season. Despite having the most expensive rotation on earth, Mets starters have coughed up a 4.57 ERA, placing them in the bottom third in the MLB.

Recently, WFAN personality Tommy Lugauer ripped into Max Scherzer. The 38-year old Mets lefty inked a $129 million, three-year contract in late 2021, which was the largest contract in MLB history before the team inked Justin Verlander to one of identical value last December.

"Safe to say @TommyLugauer isn't confident in Max Scherzer and the Mets right now" - WFAN Sports Radio

Despite being a three-time Cy Young winner, Max Scherzer has been having a harsh season. His 4.12 ERA is the highest he has had in any season since he was an MLB sophomore on the 2009 Arizona Diamondbacks. According to Lugauer, the 38-year old is "cooked." Lugauer also discounted claims made by some that the Mets will go on a second-half run to make up for lost games.

With a record of 42-48, the New York Mets stand 18.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. As such, it looks like it is now safe to say that the team will miss the postseason, despite putting up their first 100+ win season in 35 years in 2022.

#FrankWasRight @StoolBaseball Max Scherzer is in Playoff Mode vs the Padres today Max Scherzer is in Playoff Mode vs the Padres today #FrankWasRight @StoolBaseball https://t.co/HPCJoz6dok

"Max Scherzer is in Playoff Mode vs the Padres today" #FrankwasRight @StoolBaseball" - Barstool Sports

Max Scherzer could be a trade deadline hot potato for the Mets

Although Scherzer still owns a commendable 8-3 record, there can be no doubt that the Missouri-born flamethrower is slowing down. With playoff baseball now firmly out of reach for the Mets, perhaps viewing Scherzer as a deadline pawn to get some young talent in return could be more beneficial than keeping him around for the sake of his larger-than-life contract.

