"Maybe stop swinging to hit a ball 700 miles" - New York Yankees fans frustrated by Aaron Judge's emotional outburst in the dugout after failing to hit his 62nd home run of the season yet again

Aaron Judge expressed his frustration Tuesday afternoon when he failed to hit his 62nd home run of the season. With only two regular-season games left, the slugger is starting to get anxious at the plate. He doesn't want to end the season tied with Roger Maris for the American League home run record. He wants to break it.

New York Yankees fans are starting to express their impatience with the slugger. They believe that Aaron Judge is trying too hard to break the record instead of playing like he has been all year long.

The Yankees played the Texas Rangers on Tuesday afternoon. Aaron Judge went 1-for-5 at the plate. While he didn't get walked, he also failed to hit a record-breaking 62nd home run of the season. On one trip back to the dugout, a frustrated Judge slammed his helmet into the wall.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Judge starting to show a little frustration Judge starting to show a little frustration https://t.co/FsBXmih5hx

Fans weren't too pleased to see the slugger show his frustration. They believe that Aaron Judge is trying too hard to break the record. They don't want to see this frustration boil over into the postseason. They're hoping Judge can make history before it's too late.

"Maybe stop swinging to hit a ball 700 miles and just play like you have for the other 159 games" one fan mentioned.

Junkey @thesportjunkey @TalkinYanks maybe stop swinging to hit a ball 700 miles and just play like you have for the other 159 games @TalkinYanks maybe stop swinging to hit a ball 700 miles and just play like you have for the other 159 games

"We can kiss the Triple Crown goodbye. Now I'm wondering if he gets No. 62 at all. We want Judge hot going into the playoffs, he's anything but right now. #Yankees" Another fan explained.

Zach S. @zshot @TalkinYanks We can kiss the Triple Crown goodbye. Now I'm wondering if he gets No. 62 at all. Want Judge hot going into the playoffs, he's anything but right now. #Yankees @TalkinYanks We can kiss the Triple Crown goodbye. Now I'm wondering if he gets No. 62 at all. Want Judge hot going into the playoffs, he's anything but right now. #Yankees

Julien De Luciano @_campione @TalkinYanks he wants to be a good team player, so this 62 62 62 is getting to his head and it’s not allowing him to perform at a normal rate. @TalkinYanks he wants to be a good team player, so this 62 62 62 is getting to his head and it’s not allowing him to perform at a normal rate.

Kieran Tracy @kieran_tracyy3 @TalkinYanks Man’s is as tired of this chase as we all r @TalkinYanks Man’s is as tired of this chase as we all r

GOTHAM 🏴‍☠️ @Vertical_Gotham @TalkinYanks Wished he went for the triple crown than hitting #62, but i so like to see fire in him. @TalkinYanks Wished he went for the triple crown than hitting #62, but i so like to see fire in him.

Brandon @bustin456 @TalkinYanks Obviously need him to get hot for the playoffs, not ideal @TalkinYanks Obviously need him to get hot for the playoffs, not ideal

Chris ㄣ⃒ @camalik12 @TalkinYanks I don’t think he’s gonna get it.He’s put too much pressure on himself. At least before he was willing to take a hit. Now he’s just trying to pull the ball all the time and only lift the ball. I hope he doesn’t mess up his swing for the playoffs. @TalkinYanks I don’t think he’s gonna get it.He’s put too much pressure on himself. At least before he was willing to take a hit. Now he’s just trying to pull the ball all the time and only lift the ball. I hope he doesn’t mess up his swing for the playoffs.

Joey @JoeythebigboSs @TalkinYanks Has to suck man being 1 homer away of the record but feeling like ur 10 away. @TalkinYanks Has to suck man being 1 homer away of the record but feeling like ur 10 away.

Smitty @GiantSloar @TalkinYanks The pressure must suck. He really has not looked that great recently. It's starting to really feel like he won't get it (which is fine - it's still an amazing year). @TalkinYanks The pressure must suck. He really has not looked that great recently. It's starting to really feel like he won't get it (which is fine - it's still an amazing year).

Judge has two more games to break the record. He'll have his next opportunity tonight as the Yankees play the second game of their doubleheader with the Rangers. If he doesn't break it tonight, he'll have one more chance to do it on Wednesday afternoon.

The Texas Rangers' home ballpark, Globe Life Field, is one of the more home run-friendly parks in the league. He will have every opportunity to make history. All eyes will be on Judge in these last two games.

Has Aaron Judge ruined his MVP shot?

Baltimore Orioles v NY Yankees

One of the biggest selling points for Aaron Judge winning the MVP was his chase for the Triple Crown. Due to his recent struggles at the plate, he no longer leads the league in batting average.

Will this slump be enough to award the MVP to Shohei Ohtani? It will be interesting to see which way voters go at the end of the season.

