“Maybe we should turn the fountain off” - Los Angeles Angels Pitcher Noah Syndergaard believes turning off fountains in the outfield can help club turn things around

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard finally spoke out about the Angels' recent cold streak. Over the past two weeks in the MLB season, the Angels have yet to win a game, going 0-12 over this stretch. A team that was once fighting for the top spot in the American League West is now 8.5 games back, and only 0.5 games ahead of the third place Texas Rangers.

Noah Syndergaard @Noahsyndergaard

#mybadguys Maybe we should turn the fountain off. Maybe we should turn the fountain off.#mybadguys

"Maybe we should turn the fountain off. #mybadguys" - @Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard pitched in yesterday's game against the Boston Red Sox, where the Angels lost 1-0, extending their losing streak to 12 games. Syndergaard threw well, allowing just one run through six innings pitched. However, the Angels offense was weak last night, only regestering three hits on the day.

Noah Syndergaard owns up to Angels losing streak

Los Angeles Angels v Texas Rangers

Even though the offense was the primary reason for the Angels' loss to the Red Sox, Noah Syndergaard decided to take responsibility for last night's loss when he put '#mybadguys' at the end of his Tweet. He also believes that the Angels should turn off their iconic outfield fountains in an attempt to change things up for Los Angeles through superstition.

Although Syndergaard had a solid performance on the mound last night, he did get rocked by the New York Yankees in his previous start, allowing five earned runs in just 2.1 innings pitched. On the season, however, Syndergaard has been fine, posting a 3.69 earned run average through 46.1 innings pitched.

The Los Angeles Angels have had a very interesting season to say the least. In April and the beginning of May, the club appeared to be one of the best in baseball. Now, however, the Angels look like they will not be even close to reaching the playoffs this fall. The 12-game losing streak has even seen superstar Mike Trout post a batting average less than .150.

AP Sports @AP_Sports



apne.ws/STUzdon Angels star Mike Trout singled in his first at-bat against the Red Sox, ending a career-worst 0-for-26 drought. Angels star Mike Trout singled in his first at-bat against the Red Sox, ending a career-worst 0-for-26 drought.apne.ws/STUzdon

"Angels star Mike Trout singled in his first at-bat against the Red Sox, ending a career-worst 0-for-26 drought" - @AP Sports

It is safe to say that this slump for the Los Angeles Angels has been affecting every player on the team in a negative way, with everybody's stats taking a dip over these past two weeks. The team needs to figure it out soon, however, because, if not, they will have no chance of reaching the post season. It is nice to see players like Noah Syndergaard come out and own up to the Los Angeles Angels' struggles, and maybe turning off the fountains might actually help the Angels.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far