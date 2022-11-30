The New York Mets and free-agent pitcher Carlos Rodon are meeting Tuesday over Zoom. The team is starting to make its rounds in the starting pitcher market. The team has also been linked to re-signing Jacob deGrom, as well as Japanese star Kodai Senga.

Last season, Carlos Rodon had a 14-8 record, with a 2.88 ERA and 237 strikeouts. He threw 178 innings, which was the most in his career. He's looked like a whole new pitcher since getting Tommy John surgery in 2019.

The New York Mets have stated that they feel more confident about going after someone like Rodon. They aren't certain of their ability to re-sign deGrom. He's chasing a contract that closely rivals Max Scherzer's.

New York Mets fans would welcome Carlos Rodon with open arms. The 30-year-old just completed his eighth season in the MLB and is one of the best arms available on the market. They think he'd be a perfect fit in their starting rotation.

"Mets doing due diligence on all the starters is a wonderful thing," one fan explained.

"I need it I need it," said another.

Carlos Rodon has been a menace on the mound since returning from Tommy John surgery. He's made two consecutive All-Star appearances over the last two seasons.

The New York Mets are going to have a tough decision to make. Alongside being linked to Rodon and deGrom, they're also interested in AL Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander.

Carlos Rodon would be an excellent grab for the New York Mets

The Chicago White Sox didn't offer Carlos Rodon a qualifying offer in 2021. He had stints on the IL and only threw 132 innings. They were concerned with his injury history.

The San Francisco Giants picked him up in free agency and put the injury questions to bed. He had a career high in innings pitched.

He opted out of his contract with San Francisco, rejected their qualifying offer, and decided to test out the market. He's predicted to earn around $140 million over five years.

The Mets currently have two starters in their rotation, Max Scherzer and Carlos Carrasco. They need starting pitching badly, but they're not the only ones who need arms in their rotation.

Rodon has been linked to numerous teams around the league. New York Mets fans want to see a deal get done sooner rather than later. If the team waits too long, he'll be long gone.

