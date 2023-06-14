An incident in April involving Mets starter Max Scherzer became one of the most talked-about events of the season. Now, a teammate of the three-time Cy Young winner is facing a similar situation.

On April 19, Max Scherzer was ejected and subsequently suspended from the MLB for ten games after umpire Phil Cuzzi determined that Scherzer's hands were "the stickiest (he) had ever seen." Under MLB rules, the only substance a pitcher can use on his hands is pre-supplied rosin. Although Scherzer maintained his innocence, the suspension was upheld.

On June 13, the New York Mets hosted the New York Yankees for the first Subway Series of the 2023 season, Scherzer himself was pulled in the third inning after allowing six earned runs.

With the Mets down 7-6 in the seventh, reliever Drew Smith came on in relief. However, home plate umpire Bill Miller examined Smith's hands, determined they were too sticky, and threw him out before he could even throw a pitch.

The Mets lost the game to the New York Yankees, and Max Scherzer had his own opinion on the matter involving Smith, even after his horrid start on the bump. Following the game, the 38-year-old claimed "We're all angry about this one."

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Max Scherzer on Drew Smith's ejection: "I think we're all angry about this one." Max Scherzer on Drew Smith's ejection: "I think we're all angry about this one."

Fans, who were split on the original "sticky stuff" controversy, seem to have become united against Scherzer after his rough start. Several took to Twitter to lambast the leftie.

Vincent Perricone @VPerricone92 @AnthonyDiComo I think the fans are all angry that we root for a team of losers @AnthonyDiComo I think the fans are all angry that we root for a team of losers

Dylan Hudson @DylanHudson5 @AnthonyDiComo We’re more angry about you not being able to get anyone out @AnthonyDiComo We’re more angry about you not being able to get anyone out

Scherzer's three-year, $130 million deal that he signed with the New York Mets in late 2021 remains tied for the most lucrative contract in MLB history. Now nursing a 4.45 ERA, fans are wondering if the big money is worth it.

Jeffrey Neuhauser @jhn1987 @AnthonyDiComo I think we’re all angry about Scherzer being paid $43M to pitch with a 4.45 ERA. @AnthonyDiComo I think we’re all angry about Scherzer being paid $43M to pitch with a 4.45 ERA.

OngoMets @MetsOngo @AnthonyDiComo I think we are all angry about you robbing money from the Mets @AnthonyDiComo I think we are all angry about you robbing money from the Mets

After Scherzer's nightmare start on Tuesday, in which he surrendered a home run to Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton in the second at-bat of the game, the boos began to reign down. The Mets, apparently, cannot catch a break.

Seuss91 @Seussssss91 @AnthonyDiComo Should be angry about blowing a 5-1 lead @AnthonyDiComo Should be angry about blowing a 5-1 lead

IH @IHNYC3 @AnthonyDiComo Way to change the conversation from how he gave up 6 runs in 3.1 innings vs a lineup with billy mckinney, ikf, volpe, jake bauers and higashioka @AnthonyDiComo Way to change the conversation from how he gave up 6 runs in 3.1 innings vs a lineup with billy mckinney, ikf, volpe, jake bauers and higashioka

Max Scherzer botched start marks a new low point for New York Mets

The Mets are losing ground fast. Now 1-9 over their last 10, the team has slid to 9.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves, who are the current divisional leaders.

Moreover, Mets fans have witnessed a full-on implosion of the team's pitching, which now sports a 5.27 ERA in the month of June, the second-worst in the NL. If the team wants any hope of salvaging the season, they will need much better outings from starters like Scherzer, and fewer incidents involving the sticky stuff.

