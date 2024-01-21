Mets outfielder Starling Marte's $426,075 Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost compliments luxury with celestial elegance

Starling Marte plays for the New York Mets, and the 35-year-old likes collecting cars. In 2022, he purchased a Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost for $426,075, customized to his liking. Rolls-Royce takes class and style to the next level by developing each car based on the needs of its customers.

It adds a dash of paint called Lyrical Copper, which gives the vehicle its characteristic black coat. The copper pigment of the livery makes it a radiant finish once exposed to direct light. A special version of Rolls-Royce's Starlight Headliner is also featured inside the new Black Badge Ghost. It uses integrated lighting elements to create an image of the night sky in the headliner.

A solar eclipse-like scenario can be created inside this exclusive vehicle. When the rear doors close and the engine starts, the lighting components dim and eventually cluster into a circle of 940 individual lights. They symbolize the sun's silhouette behind the moon, with an extra 192 "stars" behind it.

The 6.8-liter V-12 twin-turbo engine found in Black Badge vehicles is identical to the standard Ghost model but produces more horsepower than the standard model. All four wheels receive power distribution from an eight-speed automated gearbox. According to Rolls, Black Badge vehicles can go from 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, with an electronically capped top speed of 155 mph.

Starling Marte once announced his engagement, posting pictures inside his Rolls-Royce

In April 2023, Starling Marte announced his engagement to his then-girlfriend Elianny Santana while sharing pictures of them inside a Rolls-Royce. While Marte's hands read, "she said yes," Elianny's hand read, "I said yes." The couple showcased Santana's massive diamond ring with the background of the Rolls-Royce symbol.

The couple got engaged a little over three years after Marte's first wife unexpectedly passed away in 2020 from a heart attack. On social media, Marte frequently shares pictures of him and Santana. The duo married in the Dominican Republic in a lavish resort, entertaining both side's friends and families.

After making his MLB debut in 2012 with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Marte played for the Oakland Athletics, Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks. In November 2021, Marte agreed to a $78 million, four-year contract with the Mets.

