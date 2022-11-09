At the GM Meetings in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Mets general manager Billy Eppler disclosed to the public that the organization and RHP Jacob deGrom had discussed the RHP's potential return to New York Mets.

Eppler spoke extensively about the many negotiations that have taken place thus far, but he also stated that both parties have signed a "pact" to communicate frequently throughout the off-season.

The team will continue to look into free agency and even the trade market to assemble their roster for the 2023 season, according to Eppler. He also added that he does not know how long negotiations will last, but they would hope that Jacob deGrom stays with the franchise.

"I think there's a good degree of interest there on his part; this was said repeatedly throughout the season and was reaffirmed in our most recent conversation."

SNY Mets @SNY_Mets Billy Eppler was very optimistic about the team's upcoming negotiations with Jacob deGrom this offseason when he spoke to the media at the GM meetings in Las Vegas today on.sny.tv/oShzs4W Billy Eppler was very optimistic about the team's upcoming negotiations with Jacob deGrom this offseason when he spoke to the media at the GM meetings in Las Vegas today on.sny.tv/oShzs4W https://t.co/0q6BMFFcSQ

The process to woo Jacob deGrom back to Queens may take some time because teams are probably competing for his services; Eppler said he didn't get a sense of how quickly their camp wanted to close a deal. The Mets have already started collecting options on Daniel Vogelbach and are almost finished with a deal to bring closer Edwin Diaz back; not to mention the potential return of Brandon Nimmo.

Will Jacob deGrom be still a wise fit for Mets plans for next season?

DeGrom's player option is worth $30.5 million in 2023, and he has previously declared his intention to exercise it in order to shop around. DeGrom had a good final start for the Mets if he decides to leave, pitching six innings, giving up just two runs, and fanning eight Padres in Game 2 of the Wild Card round.

Due to elbow and shoulder ailments, DeGrom, 34, missed the final six months of 2021 and the first four of 2022. On August 2, and immediately displayed all of his previous dominance, compiling a 5-4 record with a 3.08 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, and 102 strikeouts in 64.1 innings.

B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff The Mets want to retain Jacob deGrom but would hesitate to match an offer by another team of "four years at a very high number," per @martinonyc The Mets want to retain Jacob deGrom but would hesitate to match an offer by another team of "four years at a very high number," per @martinonyc https://t.co/A9RzJgAJqU

"The Mets want to retain Jacob deGrom but would hesitate to match an offer by another team of "four years at a very high number" - BRWalkoff

It will be interesting to see how the Mets franchise tries to convince an unwilling Jacob deGrom to stay with them even when they might be unable to offer a better contract and, in the long run, find it difficult to fit the pieces of the Mets bullpen around him. Adding to that, he is approaching his mid-thirties and has recently been marred by injuries.

It takes nothing away from the fact that he is a star-pitcher, but the conundrum that the Mets will be having is whether to succumb to the fans' wants and lure him in with a sizeable contract, or let the player go only to see him get back into his prime with some other ballclub. Currently, the Mets fear that the Braves could be eyeing signing Jacob deGrom.

Poll : 0 votes