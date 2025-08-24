Mets vs. Braves: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - August 24, 2025

The New York Mets clash against the Atlanta Braves in the finale of the series, hoping to sweep the three games. The Braves, who have not been doing that well overall, had flashed some offense at home and will look to capitalize on home cooking.

In turn, the Mets count on solid performances from their power hitters and David Peterson's pitching to keep the momentum going. Both lineups, capable of scoring runs, hitting timely, and executing pitching, will determine the outcome of the series.

Pitcher & Hitter Matchups

David Peterson (Mets):

Peterson has been the Mets' stopper this season with an 8-5 mark, 3.18 ERA, and 1.24 WHIP in 144.1 innings. In his last start against Washington, he battered around eight innings, allowing one run on four hits and a walk with 10 strikeouts. Peterson is going to have to rely on his control and off-speed pitches to navigate Atlanta's power hitters.

Bryce Elder (Braves):

Elder has been streaky to begin 2025, posting a 5-9 record with a 6.29 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in 111.2 innings. In his most recent outing against the White Sox, he surrendered eight runs on nine hits over 4.2 innings with three strikeouts. Elder needs to get on track sooner rather than later and not give free passes if the Braves have any chance of slowing the Mets' offense.

Hot Hitters:

Pete Alonso - Mets

Alonso has been the pillar of New York's offense in 2025 with a .262 batting average, 29 home runs, 103 RBIs, and 67 runs. He homered in yesterday's action against Atlanta and remains a big threat in the middle of the Mets' lineup, particularly at pivotal times.

Ronald Acuna - Braves

Acuna is Atlanta's dynamic playmaker with a .301 batting average, 15 homers, 30 RBIs, and five stolen bases. Friday night vs. the Mets, he was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs to show he can change the game around on one swing.

Injury Report

Atlanta Braves:

Cal Quantrill: day-to-day (calf)

Luke Williams: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Austin Riley: 10-Day IL (abdominal)

Grant Holmes: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib)

AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow)

Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

New York Mets:

Frankie Montas: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Brandon Nimmo: day-to-day (neck)

Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (thumb)

Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (back)

Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (Achilles)

Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin)

Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow)

A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat)

Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Current Odds

Moneyline:

Mets: −137

Braves: +113

Run Line:

Mets: −1.5 (+122)

Braves: +1.5 (−148)

Total:

Over 9 (−111)

Under 9 (−110)

Final Score Prediction & Best Bets

Best Bets:

Over 9 (−111) Mets Moneyline (−137) Jeff McNeil 1+ Total Bases

Projection: Mets 6, Braves 5

