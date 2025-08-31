Mets vs. Marlins: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - Aug. 31, 2025

The New York Mets host the Miami Marlins for the final time at home this season. They have won five of nine games between the two divisional rivals, three at Citi Field, including the series opener on Friday. The Marlins stormed back to take Saturday's game 11-8, in another high-scoring encounter.
The Mets (73-63) remain on the cusp of the NL Wild Card but have a sizeable 5.0-game gap to the Cincinnati Reds just outside the cutoff. The Marlins (64-72) are practically knocked out and are looking for a strong end to their campaign.
Mets vs. Marlins Game 3: Betting Odds and Weather
Time: 1:40 p.m. ET at Citi Field
Money Line: Mets -176, Marlins +146
Total Runs: Over/Under is 8.0 runs
Weather: Sunny, 77 degrees F, 0% precipitation, Wind 6 mph In
Mets vs. Marlins Game 3: Injuries and Lineups
Injuries
Mets
- Francisco Álvarez: 10 Day IL (Thumb),
- Reed Garrett: 15 Day IL (Elbow),
- Drew Smith: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Max Kranick: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Griffin Canning: 60 Day IL (Achilles),
- Frankie Montás: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Christian Scott: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Jose Siri: 60 Day IL (Shin),
- Dedniel Nunez: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- A.J. Minter: 60 Day IL (Lat),
- Danny Young: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Tylor Megill: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Nick Madrigal: 60 Day IL (Shoulder),
- Jesse Winker: 60 Day IL (Back)
Marlins
- Graham Pauley: 10 Day IL (Oblique),
- Kyle Stowers: 10 Day IL (Oblique),
- Janson Junk: 15 Day IL (Arm),
- Anthony Bender: 15 Day IL (Tibia),
- Tyler Zuber: 15 Day IL (Lat),
- Jesus Tinoco: 60 Day IL (Forearm),
- Braxton Garrett: 60 Day IL (Elbow),
- Andrew Nardi: 60 Day IL (Back),
- Griffin Conine: 60 Day IL (Arm),
- Max Meyer: 60 Day IL (Hip),
- Ryan Weathers: 60 Day IL (Lat)
Expected Lineups
Mets
- SS F. Lindor S
- RF Juan Soto L
- LF B. Nimmo L
- 1B Pete Alonso R
- DH Jeff McNeil L
- 3B Mark Vientos R
- 2B Brett Baty L
- CF C. Mullins L
- C Luis Torrens R
Marlins
- 2B X. Edwards S
- CF Jakob Marsee L
- C A. Ramirez R
- 1B Liam Hicks L
- 3B Connor Norby R
- SS Otto Lopez R
- LF H. Hernandez R
- RF T. Johnston L
- DH Eric Wagaman R
Mets vs. Marlins Game 3: Expert Picks and Prediction
Marlins will have Sandy Alcantara (7-11, 5.87 ERA) start against Mets veteran Kodai Senga (7-5, 2.73 ERA). Alcantara has a strong form heading into the game, earning four runs in 20.0 innings pitched in his last three starts. Senga, meanwhile, has a 0-2, 5.48 ERA record in five starts in August.
The Mets have an incredible .326 collecting batting average in the last 10 games, with Francisco Lindor having five RBIs. Pete Alonso is second in the National League and MLB in RBIs, at 110. Kyle Stowers leads the Marlins in all three batting departments. Collectively, the Miami pitching staff has a 6.55 ERA in the last ten games.
Prediction: Mets 4, Marlins 3
Picks: Mets -176, Under 8.0 runs