Mets vs Phillies: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 20, 2025

The New York Mets go against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday for the first of three games set to take place at Citizens Bank Park.

Ad

At the moment, both teams are tied at the top of the NL East, with a 45-30 record.

Let's take a look at the odds for this matchup and how the action might play out on the field.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mets vs Phillies prediction

Taking the mound for the Mets is rookie Blade Tidwell, who has struggled to keep the runs down at the big league level so far. In his only other appearance, Tidwell gave up six earned runs in only 3.2 innings.

Ad

Trending

New York Mets v St. Louis Cardinals - Source: Getty

With the bat, Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo have been impressive for the Mets this season.

Ad

For the hosts, it is ace Zack Wheeler that makes his latest start. As one would expect from a pitcher of his quality, Wheeler has once again been as reliable as ever for his team this year, boasting a 7-2 record, along with a 2.76 ERA and 110 strikeouts.

Offensively, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, Alec Bohm and Nick Castellanos have been enjoying strong seasons for Philadelphia.

Playing at home, and with the pitching matchup firmly in their favor, the hosts should register an important victory that takes them top of the NL East.

Ad

Prediction: New York Mets 4, Philadelphia Phillies 6

Odds

Money Line: New York Mets +146, Philadelphia Phillies -172

Run Line: Mets +1.5 (-139), Philadelphia -1.5 (+105)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-175), Under 7.5 (+131)

Injury report

Mets injuries:

Jose Siri: 10-day IL (Shin)

Mark Vientos: 10-day IL (Hamstring)

Jesse Winker: 10-day IL (Side)

Max Kranick: 15-day IL (Elbow)

Kodai Senga: 15-day IL (Hamstring)

Tylor Megill: 15-day IL (Elbow)

Drew Smith: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (Oblique)

Frankie Montás: 60-day IL (Lat)

Christian Scott: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Brooks Raley: 60-day IL (Elbow)

A.J. Minter: 60-day IL (Lat)

Danny Young: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Nick Madrigal: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Brett Baty: day-to-day (Groin)

Ad

Philadelphia injuries:

Bryce Harper: 10-day IL (Wrist)

Aaron Nola: 60-day IL (Ankle)

Expert's picks

The Mets come into this one having lost their last six games in a row, and should not be able to get much change out of Zack Wheeler. The hosts, on the other hand, should have no problems getting hits against young Blade Tidwell.

Money Line: Philadelphia Phillies -172

Run Line: Phillies -1.5 (+105)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-175)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More