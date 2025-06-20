Mets vs Phillies: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 20, 2025

The New York Mets go against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday for the first of three games set to take place at Citizens Bank Park.
At the moment, both teams are tied at the top of the NL East, with a 45-30 record.
Let's take a look at the odds for this matchup and how the action might play out on the field.
Mets vs Phillies prediction
Taking the mound for the Mets is rookie Blade Tidwell, who has struggled to keep the runs down at the big league level so far. In his only other appearance, Tidwell gave up six earned runs in only 3.2 innings.
With the bat, Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo have been impressive for the Mets this season.
For the hosts, it is ace Zack Wheeler that makes his latest start. As one would expect from a pitcher of his quality, Wheeler has once again been as reliable as ever for his team this year, boasting a 7-2 record, along with a 2.76 ERA and 110 strikeouts.
Offensively, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, Alec Bohm and Nick Castellanos have been enjoying strong seasons for Philadelphia.
Playing at home, and with the pitching matchup firmly in their favor, the hosts should register an important victory that takes them top of the NL East.
Prediction: New York Mets 4, Philadelphia Phillies 6
Odds
Money Line: New York Mets +146, Philadelphia Phillies -172
Run Line: Mets +1.5 (-139), Philadelphia -1.5 (+105)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-175), Under 7.5 (+131)
Injury report
Mets injuries:
- Jose Siri: 10-day IL (Shin)
- Mark Vientos: 10-day IL (Hamstring)
- Jesse Winker: 10-day IL (Side)
- Max Kranick: 15-day IL (Elbow)
- Kodai Senga: 15-day IL (Hamstring)
- Tylor Megill: 15-day IL (Elbow)
- Drew Smith: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (Oblique)
- Frankie Montás: 60-day IL (Lat)
- Christian Scott: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Brooks Raley: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- A.J. Minter: 60-day IL (Lat)
- Danny Young: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Nick Madrigal: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Brett Baty: day-to-day (Groin)
Philadelphia injuries:
- Bryce Harper: 10-day IL (Wrist)
- Aaron Nola: 60-day IL (Ankle)
Expert's picks
The Mets come into this one having lost their last six games in a row, and should not be able to get much change out of Zack Wheeler. The hosts, on the other hand, should have no problems getting hits against young Blade Tidwell.
Money Line: Philadelphia Phillies -172
Run Line: Phillies -1.5 (+105)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-175)