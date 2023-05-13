The Miami Marlins had their ace Sandy Alcantara on the mound for their matchup with the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. He struggled in the fifth inning as the Reds scored three runs thanks to a Jake Fraley three-run homer.

The Marlins battled back to take a one-run lead in the seventh inning. The Reds then had another three-run inning in the eighth to take a two-run lead. The Marlins could only muster up one more run in the game, giving them the 6-5 loss.

The Reds' offensive was impressive against the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner. Alcantara went 7.1 innings, giving up six runs, but striking out nine batters.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Marlins outhit the Reds 9-8. They couldn't get the timely hits that they needed to get. Miami left 11 base runners on base in their Saturday loss.

"This team makes no sense. Lol Take a series from Arizona on the road to come home and lose a series to the Reds. What?" one fan tweeted.

Sid Lazer @Sid_Lazer @Marlins This team makes no sense. Lol Take a series from Arizona on the road to come home and lose a series to the Reds. What? @Marlins This team makes no sense. Lol Take a series from Arizona on the road to come home and lose a series to the Reds. What?

"Joke of Miami sports" another fan tweeted.

Arik Fetscher @ArikFetscher @Marlins Gotta take some lessons from that game big spot call the time out as walk to the plate. Don’t always push Sandy let the pen do it’s job too and get the game tomorrow as some fight in the team rest will and can step up @Marlins Gotta take some lessons from that game big spot call the time out as walk to the plate. Don’t always push Sandy let the pen do it’s job too and get the game tomorrow as some fight in the team rest will and can step up

Rodney Thomson @rodneythomson @Marlins You could put Pete Alonso, Bryce Harper, and Shohei Ohtani on this team and they still wouldn’t score enough runs @Marlins You could put Pete Alonso, Bryce Harper, and Shohei Ohtani on this team and they still wouldn’t score enough runs

Miami Marlins fans couldn't be more disappointed in their team's performance. They haven't played up to the hype they generated in the offseason.

George Marenco @geemarenco @Marlins Can we get De La Cruz to do some base running drills? Leaving runs on the bases since the start smh @Marlins Can we get De La Cruz to do some base running drills? Leaving runs on the bases since the start smh

J @J88713427 @Marlins Last 2 Ls are 100% skips fault @Marlins Last 2 Ls are 100% skips fault

On top of the Saturday loss, Jazz Chisholm Jr. injured himself and had to be removed from the game. He collided with the center field wall after trying to track down a fly ball.

Are the Miami Marlins digging themselves in too deep of a hole?

The Saturday loss drops the Miami Marlins to 19-21, putting them in fourth place in the National League East. They're seven games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves.

The team hasn't gotten to the start they were hoping for. They've seen injuries to their starting pitchers, causing them to call up prospect Eury Pérez this week. He went 4.2 innings pitched, giving up two runs on seven strikeouts in his start on Friday.

Aside from pitching injuries, the team hasn't gotten production from some key players. Jean Segura hasn't looked that comfortable at the plate this season. He's hitting .186 on the season with zero home runs.

They also haven't gotten much production from catcher Jacob Stallings. In 21 games played, he's hitting .113 on the year.

The Marlins need more production out of these guys if they want to battle and try and make the postseason this year.

