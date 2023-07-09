Miami Marlins MLB Draft picks 2023: Full list of selections 

The Miami Marlins have shown great drafting ability in the past and will look to continue that in the 2023 MLB Draft. There first pick of the night will be the tenth pick, meaning they should be able to get one of their top options. Their player development system has proven to be more than capable fo turning picks into big league players.
Miami Marlins Draft picks by Rounds
- Round 1, Pick 10
- Round 1, Pick 35
- Round 2, Pick 47
- Round 3, Pick 78
- Round 4, Pick 110
- Round 5, Pick 146
- Round 6, Pick 173
- Round 7, Pick 203
- Round 8, Pick 233
- Round 9, Pick 263
- Round 10, Pick 293
- Round 11, Pick 323
- Round 12, Pick 353
- Round 13, Pick 383
- Round 14, Pick 413
- Round 15, Pick 443
- Round 16, Pick 473
- Round 17, Pick 503
- Round 18, Pick 533
- Round 19, Pick 563
- Round 20, pick 593
Miami Marlins Draft Picks 2023: Round 1
Pick 10 -
Pick 25 -
