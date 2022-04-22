“I think I’m going to cry” - Miguel Cabrera opens up about milestone, requests a sentimental Venezuelan song to be played by Detroit Tigers stadium

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera reminds us why baseball is so different from other major sports. It is not like football, where a player's identity is hidden by the facemask. It is not like basketball where the star power of a player fades within five years. Baseball is a sport where you can bond with a player over decades.

You can watch him mature into the wiley veteran on the team, grasping for the greatness they once had to get them across the finish line. That is the story for the Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera, as he nears one of the most important milestones a player can ever aspire to achieve.

"Miguel Cabrera, asked today about milestone: 'I think I’m going to cry.'"-Jon Morosi

The right-handed slugger for the Detroit Tigers currently sits at 2,999 hits in his big league career.

Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers is one hit away from 3,000 career Major League hits

Currently, 32 men have reached the distinct honor of joining the 3,000 hit club. The most recent one, Albert Pujols, is the only active player that will be able to welcome Cabrera once he joins.

Cabrera has a list of feats and accomplishments a mile long. He won a World Series his rookie year, was named an All-Star 11 times, won back-to-back AL MVP awards, and earned the only Triple Crown of the century. He even eclipsed 500 home runs last season. He is a shoe-in for Cooperstown, and with 3,000 hits within reach he's enjoying every last moment of baseball he can soak up.

It's hard for fans not to reminisce about the 20 year old kid from Venezuela who donned a Florida Marlins uniform in 2003. With the team in the midst of a World Series run, the 20 year old had an unshakeable confidence that could only be chalked up to youthful exuberance.

He was having too much fun to fear the moment. He slugged three home runs in the National League Championship Series. Then he stared down New York Yankees' Roger Clemens at the plate, taking him deep in the World Series.

To Cabrera's credit, he hasn't forgotten about his roots either, as the hall-of-famer requested a traditional song from his home country of Venezuela be played in the stadium when he reaches hit number 3,000.

Marly Rivera @MarlyRiveraESPN Miguel Cabrera wants everyone to remember that he’s a proud Venezuelan and requested a classic Venezuelan song called “Alma Llanera” to play when he gets his 3,000th hit. Miguel Cabrera wants everyone to remember that he’s a proud Venezuelan and requested a classic Venezuelan song called “Alma Llanera” to play when he gets his 3,000th hit.

Fun fact, Miggy's first ever hit was home run. His 1,000th hit, a home run. His 2,000th? A home run. If you're in Detroit this weekend, you may want to get seats in the outfield...

