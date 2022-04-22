MLB 3000 hits club: Who is Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers and how many more hits does he need?

For 20 years, the phrase "now batting, Miguel Cabrera" has struck fear into the hearts of Major League pitchers. The Detroit Tigers designated hitter is closing in on one of the most exlusive milestones in the history of Major League Baseball: 3,000 hits.

It is a milestone that some of the greatest games have been unable to eclipse. Marvels like Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle and Ted Williams were unable to dominate long enough to reach 3,000. (Granted, Williams spent three years of his prime serving in World War II and likely would have reached the milestone otherwise.).

Miguel Cabrera is sitting at 2,999 hits with number 3,000 knocking on the door of history. So let's take a moment to get to know the next member of the 3,000 hit club.

Miguel Cabrera is arguably the greatest right-handed hitter of his generation

Entering the league in 2003 as a member of the Florida Marlins, Miguel Cabrera had a flare for the dramatic. He hit a walk of home run against the Tampa Bay Rays for his first ever hit in the big leagues.

He had announced his arrival, helping the Marlins reach their second ever World Series appearance in franchise history. The rookie dominated the playoffs, slugging three home runs in the National League Championship Series. The 20-year-old was confident entering the World Series aganst the New York Yankees.

He had a signiature moment when in game four, Roger Clemens threw a 92 mile per hour fastball at his head. Many ballplayers, let alone a rookie, would be rattled for the remainder of the game. Cabrera, however, stared down Clemens, and swatted an opposite-field home run to put the team up 2-0.

The Marlins would go on to win their second world championship. But Cabrera was just getting started. He would go on to be the greatest hitter in Marlins history with a career OPS .929 with the team before being traded to the Detroit Tigers.

Cabrera would then go on to be one of the greatest hitters in Detroit Tigers history. He would make seven consecutive All-Star games and win two consecutive Most Valuable Player awards. In 2012, he earned MLB's first Triple Crown since Carl Yasztremski won it in 1967.

He would lead the Tigers to three ALCS appearances where he would have a mythical 1.115 OPS. The Tigers mane a World Series appearance in 2012. In the nine playoff series he played in, Cabrera hit at least one home run in all of them.

Joey Votto @JoeyVotto @MiguelCabrera I used to low-key creep your at-bats in my hotel room EVERY SINGLE NIGHT, after our games. I knew I had to study the best to beat the best. Good luck with your final steps to 3000. You are a joy to watch. @MiguelCabrera I used to low-key creep your at-bats in my hotel room EVERY SINGLE NIGHT, after our games. I knew I had to study the best to beat the best. Good luck with your final steps to 3000. You are a joy to watch.

En route to reaching the beloved 3,000th hit, Cabrera has also slugged more than 500 homers and drove in nearly 2000 runs.

After the Yankees denied him his chance at 3,000, Cabrera will focus on trying to get the big one against the Colorado Rockies. In a career littered with accomplishments, the most shocking thing about Cabrera's career is that 3,000 hits may not even crack the top five.

Whenever it happens, it will be another chapter in a legacy of greatness for Cabrera.

