Mike Clevinger Career Stats: A look at the career record of the new White Sox acquisition

San Diego Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger likely hoped for a better 2022 season. He was able to solidify a spot in the starting rotation, however, and will now look to make a fresh start with the Chicago White Sox.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Free-agent right-hander Mike Clevinger in agreement with White Sox, pending physical, source tells @TheAthletic Free-agent right-hander Mike Clevinger in agreement with White Sox, pending physical, source tells @TheAthletic.

The Padres' 3.81 ERA as a team was fifth in the national league and Clevinger, who made 23 appearances this season, was a key part of their staff. His personal ERA in 2022 was 4.33, about 0.50 points higher than the team average, and Clevinger was an instrumental part of the team.

San Diego was blessed with some incredible starters in 2022. Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove and Blake Snell were all at the top of their games. However, Clevinger settled nicely into his role as the fourth man in the rotation and made the most starts since 2018, when he played for the Cleveland Indians.

Although originally drafted by the LA Angels, Clevinger began his career in Cleveland in 2016. He originally split his time between the starting rotation and the bullpen before transitioning to the starting rotation around 2018.

The 2019 season was the best of Mike Clevinger's career. He made 21 starts on the mound and finished with a record of 13-4 and an ERA of just 2.71. In August 2020, he was involved in a multi-player deal that sent him to the West Coast to play for the Padres.

After Tommy John surgery in late 2020, many questioned whether or not Clevinger would ever be able to handle a spot in the regular rotation ever again. He missed the entire 2021 season with the Padres on account of that surgery.

However, the player hit the ground running in 2022. His fastball was able to touch 100 mph, the way it had in his earlier career, and he seemed unafraid to challenge batters the way he always had.

He finished with a record of 7-7 on top of his 4.33 ERA. The numbers were not fantastic, but that was to be expected after the 6'4" right-hander sat out an entire season.

Mike Clevinger seeks a revival as a member of the White Sox

Out of 30 teams, the White Sox placed 16th in team ERA in 2022. They will be hoping that Clevinger can help improve those numbers and guide them to a clearer shot at the AL Central in 2023.

