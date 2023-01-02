Mike Napoli retired in 2017 and has found himself on the Hall of Fame ballot. Great players often find themselves on the ballot sooner or later and Napoli is up for consideration just five years since he stopped playing baseball.

This might come as a surprise, especially since Napoli is a one-time All-Star who won the 2013 World Series with the Boston Red Sox. For a former teammate of Napoli's, his placement on the ballot doesn't beget an induction ceremony.

Chris Giminez said:

"As much as we all love Nap, he's not a Hall of Famer. He even knows that. He probably honestly thinks it's funny that his name is even on the ballot. I'm sure he thinks it's really cool, and obviously there's a lot of honor that goes along with that."

Mike Napoli is on the Hall of Fame ballot for 2023

He continued:

"Very respectful in regards to the game of baseball. Him respecting the fact that he's on this ballot, it's no shortage of accomplishments on his end... The numbers don't necessarily back up how good and how important Mike Napoli was to every team he played on."

He added:

"The numbers, they are what they are. .246 batting average. Not going to blow your socks off. .821 OPS, pretty damn good. Not Hall of Fame worthy, per se. Byt very, very good. The dude hit 267 homers in 12 years!"

Despite boasting solid numbers, Giminez thinks there's really no shot at his former teammate making it into the Hall of Fame.

Who is on the 2023 Hall of Fame Ballot with Mike Napoli?

The following former MLB stars are on this year's Hall of Fame ballot:

New players

Bronson Arroyo

Carlos Beltrán

Matt Cain

R.A. Dickey

Jacoby Ellsbury

Andre Ethier

J.J. Hardy

John Lackey

Mike Napoli

Jhonny Peralta

Francisco Rodríguez

Huston Street

Jered Weaver

Jayson Werth

Returning players

Scott Rolen

Andruw Jones

Jeff Kent

Andy Pettitte

Mark Buehrle

Todd Helton

Gary Sheffield

Manny Ramirez

Jimmy Rollins

Torii Hunter

Billy Wagner

Alex Rodriguez

Omar Vizquel

Bobby Abreu

Many of these players won't end up in the Hall of Fame. Of returning players, Scott Rolen was the closest last time on the ballot with 63.2%.

