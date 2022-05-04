“We skipped school for a selfie with Mike Trout” - Los Angeles Angels fans skip school to see their favorite baseball star, get their wish fulfilled

Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels is the epitome of what every kid who grows up playing and watching baseball aspires to be. Trout, the 30-year-old three-time American League MVP, can do it all. Having led the league at different stages in walks, runs, and OBP, it is safe to say there is not much on the field that Trout can't do.

Some young fans captured the attention of the media on Monday afternoon in Chicago as the Angels wrapped up their four-game stint with the White Sox. Keep reading to find out how a group of lads playing hookie from school ended up meeting one of baseball's modern legends.

Young fans don sign, get warm greeting from former Most Valuable Player, Mike Trout

The LA Angels were in Chicago this weekend to play the White Sox. Trout and the Angels have not lost a series yet this year and were looking to go 3-for-4 against the Sox.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter This White Sox fan skipped school for a Mike Trout selfie and got it This White Sox fan skipped school for a Mike Trout selfie and got it 😎 https://t.co/rqrBhgsKgv

"This White Sox fan skipped school for a Mike Trout selfie and got it" - @ SportsCenter

At one point during the game, Trout noticed a young fan holding up a sign that read, "We skipped school for a selfie with Mike Trout." Trout, known for his reputation of being a fan favorite, was sure to go over and greet the fan.

The young fan, who appeared to be in attendance with his father and friends, ended up getting his selfie and was seen receiving an autograph from the Angels star. The Angels would go on to lose the game by a score of 3-0. Trout was 0-4 in the game, recording four strikeouts while Shohei Ohtani left the game early with an apparent groin injury.

"We don't deserve Mike Trout" - @ Fox Sports: MLB

Regardless of the outcome, it was an outing to the ballpark that the young fan may never forget. With the Angels still in top place in the AL West and gathering steam, perhaps the young fan will be able to say that he met Mike Trout the year the Angels won the World Series.

The Angels will travel on to Fenway Park this week to face the struggling Boston Red Sox, with Ohtani likely coming back in time for the series.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt