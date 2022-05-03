MLB 2022: Ranking the top 5 players in the American League featuring Mike Trout, Jose Ramirez, and more

From bats to arms and all-around ability, the 2022 American League features some of the stiffest competition in recent memory. It's not easy to widdle down the crop of All-Star talent harbored by the American League. Nearly two months into the season, the top competitors are revealing themselves as the gradual chapters of a thrilling fairy-tale novel. Get to know the newest stars on the rise mingled with some familiar faces from our 2022 top five American League players.

#5 Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins throws in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals.

Meet 25-year-old Joe Ryan, perhaps the new face of the Minnesota Twins starting rotation. If you haven't heard of him, you're not alone, but you can expect to hear a lot more of him from here on out. Though his 4.05 ERA at the tail end of last season was a minuscule sample size, his 30 strikeouts through 26.2 innings pitched in 2021 were a sign of things to come this season. With a 1.17 ERA coupled with 25 strikeouts through 23 innings pitched, the young Minnesota hurler is having a tremendous start to the season and shows no signs of slowing down.

DataBase Hit @DatabaseHit



3.0 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 5 K



FB velo +1.5. Max 94.2



CSW%: 29%



In 2021:

3.03 xERA

.195 xBA

.395 xSLG

25% K-BB%



The Twins top prospect has a strong chance for a breakout season.

Above, Joe Ryan demonstrates superb command of both his 92-96 mph fastball and late-cutting slider. If he can hurl these with consistent precision, he will continue to dominate the American League.

#4 Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert of the Seattle Mariners delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins.

The reason Joe Ryan and Logan Gilbert are featured on this list is because we are witnessing the next generation of dominant MLB aces coming into their own. The 24-year-old Logan Gilbert has been on fire to start the season, generating nearly one strikeout per inning with 27 Ks through 28 innings and a lights-out 0.64 earned run average. More proof of his sustainable command is the fact that he's only issued eight walks in his five starts to the season. Perhaps the most impressive fact about his 2022 start is that he doesn't believe he's had his best stuff, according to most of his postgame press conferences.

Jen Mueller @JenTalksSports Mariners win 4-2. Starter Logan Gilbert pitched 6.2 scoreless innings but said he didn’t have his best stuff and found a way to get by with what he had Mariners win 4-2. Starter Logan Gilbert pitched 6.2 scoreless innings but said he didn’t have his best stuff and found a way to get by with what he had https://t.co/uU3mWXjlMP

"Gilbert pitched 6.2 scoreless innings but said he didn't have his best stuff" - @ Jen Meuller

For him to pitch through six innings without perhaps the best snap on his breaking balls and off-speed pitches is a very good sign that he can remain consistent and grow as the year progresses. Keep an eye out for a breakout Rookie of the Year caliber campaign for the young American League right-hander.

#3 Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels bats in the seventh inning.

Despite a sluggish start to his own standards at the plate and on the mound, Shohei Ohtani remains the most effective dual-threat pitcher/hitter and is reminiscent of "The Great Bambino" himself. Though his four home runs, .226 AVG, and 4.19 ERA are not his best numbers, I expect Ohtani to break out in a big way when at full health. I cite health due to the recent developments in his day-to-day injury status. His precautionary absence from the lineup on Monday due to an undisclosed groin injury makes me wonder if this injury is the underlying cause of his lackluster start to the season. Regardless of the reason, there's no better dual-threat in the league when healthy.

#2 Jose Ramirez

Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians gets a hit.

Jose Ramirez is a bright spot in an otherwise discouraging Cleveland Guardians lineup. His extraordinary 28 RBIs in only 22 games would boost many American League clubs into division contention. Instead, his Guardians are hovering below .500 with a 7-10 record. With a .421 OBP, 11 walks, and only nine strikeouts, Ramirez is nothing short of robotic in his discipline at the plate. All of this goes hand-in-hand with his stout .341 average and seven home runs, which is currently tied for third-most in the American League. Ramirez is easily one of the most feared hitters in baseball.

#1 Mike Trout

Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels at bat during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians

Admittedly, it was a toss up between the top two on this list, and Jose Ramirez almost topped it. However, Mike Trout has consistently asserted himself as the most consistent all-around player in the American League, doing more of the same in 2022. Trout has surpassed 300 career home runs at just 30 years old, belting 316 to complement his current .305 lifetime batting average. If he stays healthy, we could easily be looking at the next one to join the 700 home run club.

He's no slouch in center field, either. With perhaps one of the most underrated arms in the league, he also sports a superb .993 fielding percentage throughout his career. He can also be a secret weapon on the basepaths when called upon, though coaches have kept him from exerting himself as a preventative measure. If healthy, Trout could break all-time records that have gone unbroken for decades.

American League Honorable Mention

Aaron Judge

Judge has quietly asserted himself as not just one of the most consistent threats on the Yankees, but in all of Major League Baseball. If it wasn't for the hot starts of the final two on this list, Judge would have easily made this list. His eight home runs on the season are tied for second-most in the American League, and his .298 average is on par for another solid season for the Yankees right fielder.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt