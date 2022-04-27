“Peak Mike Trout? I’ll leave that up to you guys to decide" - Los Angeles Angels superstar slugger continues to register franchise records

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels are coming off a big game against the Cleveland Guardians at Angels Stadium last night. With the victory, the team is 11-7, which places them only half a game behind the Seattle Mariners. The Angels are primed to make a serious effort to try and snatch the American League West pennant for themselves for the first time since 2014.

The efforts of young pitcher Patrick Sandoval were front and center on Thursday. The 25-year-old struck out nine Guardians and earned his first victory of the season.

Another Angel contributed to his team last night in a big way, and his name is Mike Trout.

Big bat of Mike Trout makes mince of out Cleveland Guardians pitching, seals victory for the Los Angeles Angels

Trout fired on all cylinders against the Guardians Tuesday night. Kicking off his scoring bout, he homered off Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie in the bottom of the third, driving in two.

Trout again hit McKenzie hard two innings later, in the bottom of the fifth. Trout hit a double to deep left center, which scored Shohei Ohtani from first base.

Gabe @PlayoffTanaka_ Mike Trout absolutely RIDICULOUS. How is this even possible man Mike Trout absolutely RIDICULOUS. How is this even possible man https://t.co/uGwaQWEH8L

"Mike Trout absolutely RIDICULOUS. How is this even possible man" - @ Gabe

This was the second game in the scoring bonanza Trout has treated us to over the past few games. On Monday night against Shane Bieber, Trout tripled off of a checked swing. With his triple, Trout now joins an elite list — with Jim Fregosi and Chone Figgins — of Angels players who have hit 50 or more triples. Trout has nine total bases in his past pair of games.

"Mike Trout is him" - @ LA Angels

Trout is being called on to match his contract value. The Angels pay Trout around $37 million per season. Despite the heavy price tag, Trout has never led his team anywhere near the World Series. With Trout under contract until 2030, calls for him to do something for this Angels team are getting louder and louder, especially now that he has Shohei Ohtani batting one spot ahead of him.

The Angels will finish off their series against the Guardians before they travel to Chicago to take on the White Sox this weekend. The team will be keen to pick up as many wins as possible and bring the AL West pennant back to California.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt