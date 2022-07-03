Mike Trout or Shohei Ohtani: Will Los Angeles Angels trade one of their superstars in 2022?

LA Angels superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are probably the two best players of their generation. Why, then, is this a losing team? Is it time to move one of the All-Star players and look for a new dimension?

Trout has been loyal to the Angels since joining the organization in 2011. As a player, he has grown leaps and bounds to become one of the modern day greats. However, the Angels have seen only one playoff appearance in his time with the club.

The problem for the organization is their pitching, which has underformed every season. Even Mike Trout, a player who has never complained and is hopeful for the organization, is also growing frustrated.

The tweet put up by Starting 9, an MLB podcast, sums up Trout’s frustration.

Starting 9 @Starting9 Even Mike Trout can read his pitcher tipping pitches.



Poor Mike man Even Mike Trout can read his pitcher tipping pitches.Poor Mike man https://t.co/dCiyyM0ziS

"Even Mike Trout can read his pitcher tipping pitches. Poor Mike man" - Starting 9

Shohei Ohtani is a talent who cannot be replaced. He is capable of winning games singlehandedly for the organization. Even with this extraordinary talent, the team is having a losing season and is 12 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West.

Decisive factors that may lead to Mike Trout staying with the Angels

Trout runs the bases, Seattle Mariners v Los Angeles Angels.

If the Los Angeles Angels do decide to trade one of their major stars, it probably won't be Mike Trout. He has a contract running till 2030, and he is earning $34.5 million per year. He is also still scoring prolifically this season with an average of .281, 23 home runs, and 47 RBIs.

The Fox Sports MLB analyst, Ben Verlander, perfectly summed up the Angels' performance with the two big stars trying their best.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander Mike Trout has homered tonight. Shohei Ohtani is 3-3 with a home run, 2 doubles and a walk. And the Angels trail 10-4. Incredible. Mike Trout has homered tonight. Shohei Ohtani is 3-3 with a home run, 2 doubles and a walk. And the Angels trail 10-4. Incredible.

"Trout has homered tonight. Shohei Ohtani is 3-3 with a home run, 2 doubles and a walk. And the Angels trail 10-4. Incredible." - Ben Verlander

Shohei Othani is also doing the best he can for the club. He is in the starting rotation and is one of the top sluggers in the league. Shohei Ohtani's contract expires in 2023. They certainly don't have the resources to give him, as they already have $70 million commited to Trout and Anthony Rendon.

The LA Angels have struggled a lot recently. It will be intriguing to see if they do end up trading one of their stars and to see what the future holds for them.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far