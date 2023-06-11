The Milwaukee Brewers are struggling against the Oakland Athletics. They opened up their three-game series against the A's with a 5-2 loss on Friday. They followed that up with a 2-1 loss in extra innings this afternoon.

Julio Tehran pitched magnificently for the Brewers, but they failed to give him any run support. The hard-throwing righty went seven strong innings, allowing zero runs and six hits while striking out six batters.

Milwaukee Brewers @Brewers Final: Athletics 2, Brewers 1 Final: Athletics 2, Brewers 1

Milwaukee couldn't get their offense going. They only had six hits on the day. Not a single player had a multi-hit performance. Four of their batters went hitless in the loss.

After Saturday's loss, they dropped to 34-31 on the season. They're still in first place in the NL Central but now share the division lead with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

"We can't even score runs against bad teams" one fan tweeted.

Laura @lschin12 @Brewers We cant even score runs against bad teams.

"Yeah man, blow this team up" another fan tweted.

EJ @eliot_jav @Brewers Yea man blow this team up

Cory Hooten @hooterico30 @Brewers this is just absolutely unacceptable and unprofessional and just a complete and utter embarrassment to lose 2 in a row to the worst team in the league right now some firings need to happen this is not ok I'm embarrassed as a fan right now by you guys get it together.

Milwaukee Brewers fans are furious with their team's performance. They've dropped two straight to a team that is on pace to lose more than 100 games.

Greg-dawgtor @Gregdawg08 @Brewers Nothing like losing 2 games to the worst team in the league. 1 run in 10 innings?

realjwebb @realjwebb @Brewers And again we lose to the worst team in baseball with our anemic offense! Yelich and Adames 1-9, added to yesterday's s h I T performance makes them 1/16 in the series! Time to trade Adames. His offense is non existent

Brett @budman99wi @Brewers Can't win if you don't hit. 2 L's to the worst team🤔🗯️

Matt @ColbyCheese84 @Brewers Well, that's embarrassing. An organization that isn't trying has a chance to sweep you at home.

All Milwaukee can do is dig deep and avoid the sweep at home. It will be a bad look if the Brewers get swept by the worst team in baseball.

Milwaukee brewers need to hit the gas and take over the NL Central

Baltimore Orioles v Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers have a great opportunity to win their division. The National League Central currently has three teams under .500. Only the Brewers and Pirates have recorded more wins than losses.

In spring training, many pegged the St. Louis Cardinals as the favorites to win the division. But they've come out flat. They're last in the division with a 27-38 record.

A lot of teams have underperformed in the division. Milwaukee needs to take advantage of the opportunity. Despite their inconsistencies, they're an all-around good team. They have the potential to go deep into the postseason.

They need some of their players to step it up offensively. Two weeks ago, they designated Luke Voit for assignment due to his struggles at the plate. It's time for Willy Adames to break out of their slump. The shortstop is hitting just .203 on the season.

The Brewers are better than their record. The division is theirs to lose, which may happen if they don't figure it out offensively. It's tough to win games when you can't score a lot of runs.

