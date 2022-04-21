"You guys really are frauds now," "Can't believe the Brewers are 7-5 with how poorly they've been hitting" - Milwaukee Brewers fans remain unimpressed by pitcher's 9 strikeouts and 1 homer against the Pittsburgh Pirates, demand better hitting

The Milwaukee Brewers have put forth a performance in the early stages of the season that has earned the National League Central club a lot of criticism and admonishing words from fans. Despite being the defending division champs, the Brewers are lagging behind the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Brewers have a winning record of 7-5 but are drawing a lot of choice terms from fans online. It is a true testament to how difficult it can be to play in a city like Milwaukee, a city with such a hardcore fan base.

Twitter reacts to the 2022 Milwaukee Brewers season thus far

The Brewers are currently ranked 26th in the MLB in batting average. The team is hitting a collective .205. With only four teams behind them, some fans are aggressively criticizing the team and calling into question how they aren't doing much worse.

"Can’t believe the @Brewers are 7-5 with how poorly they’ve been hitting" - @ Pieper

On Wednesday afternoon, All-Star pitcher Brandon Woodruff pitched six innings, allowing only one hit, two walks and nine strikeouts. As of this writing, the Brewers are up by a score of 4-2, pleading the obvious point that the margin should be higher.

"y'all never give him any run support" - @ Blue

"And the brewers scored 1 run for him. Idk what he's done to deserve no run support for over a year." - @ Rob Nitti

Brandon Woodruff was the jewel of the Milwaukee Brewers pitching rotation last season. In 30 starts, the 29-year-old had 211 strikeouts to accompany his ERA of only 2.56.

"Would be awesome to get some runs" - @ SJ

Brewers fans love to poke fun at their players, regardless of the outcome. It proves once again the drawbacks of playing in an enthusiastic market.

"I might have to take back what I said previously about Woodruff, he definitely looks washed up with a trashed arm." - @ David Willemsen

"The Milwaukee Brewers? Brandon Woodruff of the Milwaukee Brewers is throwing a no hitter? As you know that’s when a pitcher hasn’t allowed a hit. You’re saying Brandon Woodruff has not allowed a hit today? Aka a no hitter?" - @ Caleb Webb

Rowdy Tellez hit a one-run homer to right in the bottom of the second inning. For most fans, this would be a cause to celebrate. Not for Brewers fans.

"@Brewers imagine scoring 1 run against the Pirates, you guys really are frauds wow" - @ Frenzi

Brandon Woodruff had a no-hitter until the eighth inning. When his chances were dashed, his day was over, but not before throwing 95 pitches.

"Can we please give woody some run support." - @JoshHadersHair

The Brewers will finish the series with the Pirates tonight before traveling to Philadelphia to take on the Phillies, then returning home to play host to the San Francisco Giants.

