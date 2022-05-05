Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction & Match Preview- May 6th | MLB Season 2022

The Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves face one another in a weekend series in Atlanta. Both teams faced off in the National League Division Series a year ago and are now playing each other for the first time since Atlanta defeated the Brew Crew.

With both the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves coming in with huge expectations for 2022, which team will win the series opener? Let's go over everything you need to know ahead of the highly anticipated series.

Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves | MLB Regular Season 2022

Date & Time: Friday, May 6, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

Milwaukee Brewers Team Preview

The Brewers celebrate a victory against the Pirates earlier this season.

The Milwaukee Brewers head into the weekend series with a record of 16-8 after winning six out of their last seven games. The pitching staff has proven to be yet again the strength of the team.

Corbin Burnes has had a dominant start to his 2022 season. The reigning Cy Young winner has a 1-1 record with a 1.93 ERA. Burnes leads all of baseball with 43 strikeouts.

The Brewers offense has been off to a slow start in 2022. The Brewers have zero players hitting above .300 and the best batting average for their team sits at .235. Overall, the Brewers will need their offense to pick up some slack as the Brewers pitching staff continues to have very little room for error.

Key Player: Corbin Burnes

Corbin Burnes pitches during a Pittsburgh Pirates v Milwaukee Brewers game.

A key player for the Brew Crew in this one is starting pitcher Corbin Burnes. This season, Burnes has a 1-1 record with an impressive 1.93 ERA. His 43 strikeouts lead all of baseball. Burnes will be faced with a tough task going against a very dangerous Braves lineup.

Milwaukee Brewers Predicted Lineup

The Brewers predicted lineup for Friday night's game can be seen below.

1 Kolten Wong, 2B 2 Willy Adames, SS 3 Christian Yelich, LF 4 Andrew McCutchen, DH 5 Rowdy Tellez, 1B 6 Hunter Renfroe, RF 7 Omar Navarez, C 8 Lorenzo Cain, CF 9 Jace Peterson, 3B

Former National League MVP Christian Yelich is looking to get his season turned around this weekend. On the season, Yelich is batting only .213 with three home runs and 12 RBIs.

Atlanta Braves Team Preview

The Braves celebrate a three-run home run by Matt Olson. Atlanta Braves v New York Mets - Game One

The defending World Series champions are off to a bit of a slow start as they enter May 4 with a 11-15 record. The biggest issue for the Braves so far has been starting pitching. On the season, the Braves have a team ERA of 4.16, which is 23rd in all of baseball.

The offense has been solid to start the season. Austin Riley leads the team with seven home runs on the season. The lineup improved dramatically after Ronald Acuna Jr. returned from his injury that sidelined him for all of the second half of last season.

If the Braves want any chance of repeating themselves as champions, they will need more reliable starting pitching and better production from their lineup as a whole.

Key Player: Ronald Acuna Jr.

Atlanta Braves v New York Mets - Game Two

Ronald Acuna Jr. is a key player for the Braves in this one. Acuna will have a tough matchup against last year's Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes. Acuna will play a critical role at the top of the order to get things started for a struggling Atlanta Braves team.

Atlanta Braves Predicted Lineup

The Atlanta Braves predicted lineup can be seen below.

1 Ronald Acuna, DH 2 Matt Olson, 1B 3 Austin Riley, 3B 4 Marcell Ozuna, LF 5 Ozzie Albies, 2B 6 Travis dArnaud, C 7 Adam Duvall,CF 8 Eddie Rosario, RF 9 Dansby Swanson, SS

The Braves offense is off to an average start to the 2022 season. The team is averaging 3.77 runs per game, which ranks 21st in all of baseball.

Brewers vs. Braves Match Prediction

This is a huge series for the Braves to get back on track at home. Going against Corbin Burnes will not be easy and this will likely be a low-scoring game. Overall, take the home team in this one in hopes that they can turn their season around. Final score: Braves 5, Brewers 1.

Where to watch Brewers vs. Braves

The game can be seen on Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and MLB Extra Innings.

