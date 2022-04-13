Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 15th, 2022 | MLB 2022

The Minnesota Twins will travel to Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, to play the Boston Red Sox in the Sox home opener on Friday, April 15.

The Minnesota Twins will try to even their record at 3-3 tonight in the final game of their series against the LA Dodgers. The Red Sox will seek to do the same in the rubbermatch of their series against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox Injury Report

Minnesota Twins Injury Report

The Twins have been fortunate to start their season almost completely healthy, though there are a couple injuries.

Here's the short list:

Player Status Reason Jorge Alcala 10-Day IL Shoulder Cody Stashek 10-Day IL Elbow

Starting pitcher Jorge Alcala is on the 10-day IL with shoulder issues. Fellow bullpen pitcher Cody Stashak joined Alcala on the 10-day IL with elbow problems.

Boston Red Sox Injury Report

The Boston Red Sox are not as fortunate to begin their season with such a clean bill of health.

The most notable injury is shortstop Trevor Story. The second baseman came to the Red Sox after signing a $140-million deal, departing the Colorado Rockies. He is currently day-to-day with an illness.

Starter Chris Sale was plagued by injuries in 2021. Despite only starting nine games, he still put together an impressive ERA of 3.16. Sale's ribs are bruised - vanquishing him to the 60-day IL.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX The Boston Red Sox announced that Chris Sale has been placed on the 60-day IL with a right rib stress fracture. The Boston Red Sox announced that Chris Sale has been placed on the 60-day IL with a right rib stress fracture. https://t.co/Tvw5jrr3mk

The list of the Red Sox injuries is below:

Player Status Reason Chris Sale 60-Day IL Ribs James Paxton 60-Day IL Elbow (Tommy John) Josh Taylor 10-Day IL Shoulder Trevor Story Day-to-Day Elbow

Starters James Paxton and Josh Taylor are on the 60- and 10-day IL respectively. Paxton is recovering from Tommy John surgery, and Taylor is suffering from shoulder tightness.

Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox Predicted Batting Orders

Minnesota Twins Predicted Batting Order

Shortstop Carlos Correa, who is making $35 million this year, will be looking to inject some pop into his bat. The star has had only one RBI in 19 at-bats so far this year, a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners.

Here is the projected lineup for the Twins:

Byron Buxton, CF Jorge Polanco, 2B Carlos Correa, SS Luis Arraez, DH Max Kepler, RF Gary Sanchez, C Alex Kirilloff, 1B Giovanny Urshela, DH Trevor Larnach, LF

Pitcher: Sonny Gray

Boston Red Sox Projected Batting Order

It is unclear whether or not Trevor Story will be well in time for Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins. He will definitely miss the series finale against the Tigers. If he does not show, this will be the lineup:

Enrique Hernandez, RF Rafael Devers, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS JD Martinez, DH Alex Vergugo, LF Jon Arrauz, 2B Bobby Dalbec, 1B Jackie Bradley, CF Christian Vazquez, C

Pitcher: Nick Pivetta

Minnesota Twins Predicted Starting Rotations

Minnesota Twins

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Sonny Gray, Filthy 91mph Two Seamer. Sonny Gray, Filthy 91mph Two Seamer. 😷 https://t.co/8ScFtRx9rh

Sonny Gray's pre-season story was one of optimism for the Twins. After earning an All-Star designation in 2019, his ERA slipped to 3.7 last year, then to 4.19 last season. However, if Grapefruit League success is anything to judge, then Gray is poised for success this year.

Here is the Twins pitching rotation:

Chris Paddack Chris Archer Dylan Bundy Baily Ober Sonny Gray

Boston Red Sox

The starting pitcher for the Red Sox will be Nick Pivetta. Pivetta rounds out the bottom of the Sox lineup. Here are the rest:

Nathan Eovaldi Rich Hill Michael Wacha Tanner Houck Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta pitching against the New York Yankees

Regardless how the game goes, both teams have made some key offseason signings and have their eyes on their divisional pennants and possibly more. It will be a great four-game series to see how the two teams stack up against each other.

