Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 16th, 2022 | MLB 2022

The Minnesota Twins take on the Boston Red Sox on April 16. Both teams have shown the ability to generate offense and win high-scoring games, so this American League clash has a chance to be a must-see game. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game on Saturday.

While the Minnesota Twins have their new star player, Carlos Correa, replacing Josh Donaldson, who was traded to the New York Yankees, their strong team play gives them a chance to win in Boston. A firm, united team performance paired with a good starting pitcher is their recipe for victory.

The Boston Red Sox are in the midst of contract discussions with third baseman Rafael Devers and hope this distraction doesn't affect the young player. With stars all over the roster, the home team can't afford to lose many games like this if they hope to win the AL East in 2022.

Minnesota Twins Injury Report

While both teams are coming into this matchup relatively healthy, there are some key players missing from the visiting team's lineup, especially in the bullpen.

Player Name Status Reason Alex Kirillof Out Unspecified Injury Jorge Alcala Out Unspecified Injury Luis Rijo Out Arm Injury

Boston Red Sox Injury Report

The home team is also missing some key members of their pitching rotation and bullpen, notably Chris Sale, whose return will be a huge boost to the team come May or June.

Player Status Reason Chris Sale Out Ribs Injury James Paxton Out Elbow Injury Noah Song Day-To-Day Personal Reasons Josh Taylor Out Back Injury

Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox Predicted Batting Orders

Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton, CF Carlos Correa, SS Jorge Polanco, 2B Gio Urshela, 3B Gary Sanchez, DH Max Kepler, RF Ryan Jeffers, C Miguel Sano, 1B Gilberto Celestino, LF

Boston Red Sox

Enrique Hernandez, CF Rafael Devers, 3B Trevor Story, 2B J.D. Martinez, DH Bobby Dalbec, 1B Christian Arroyo, SS Alex Verdugo, LF Christian Vazquez, C Jackie Bradley Jr., RF

Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox Predicted Starting Pitcher Rotations

Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray is a very underrated name in Baseball

Sonny Gray will be starting the game for the visiting team, his second of the season. The two-time All-Star is in his tenth year in the MLB and has a wealth of experience to draw on. Currently sitting at a 3.86 ERA in 2022, Sonny Gray will look to bring the same level of consistency and put his team in a position to win.

Boston Red Sox

Tanner Houck throwing heat from the pitchers mound

The 25-year-old Tanner Houck will be starting on the mound for the Red Sox. Despite struggling in his first appearance in 2022, the team still has high expectations for him. Getting pitchers quality starts at a young age is the perfect way to develop them. Tanner Houck looks to gain experience and lower his 8.10 ERA on April 16.

With both teams coming in at near full strength, this matchup will feature some of the league's best offensive players. The two historic teams are looking to start 2022 the right way.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt