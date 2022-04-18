Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox Prediction & Match Preview - April 18th | MLB Season 2022

The Minnesota Twins will finish out their series against the Boston Red Sox on April 18 at Fenway Park.

The Twins are currently in last place in the AL Central and will be looking to turn around their fortunes. On the other hand, the Boston Red Sox are looking for wins wherever they can get them, to keep pace in the ultra-competitive AL East.

With division rivals New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays currently ahead of Boston in the division standings, every game of the season is important. Monday's match will be no different.

If Carlos Correa wants to return to the playoffs with his new team in 2022, he will have to step up in a big way in Boston.

Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox | Regular Season

Date & Time: Monday, April 18, 11:10 AM EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Minnesota Twins Preview

The Minnesota Twins have had a grueling start to their season, having already played World Series favorites LA Dodgers and upstarts Seattle Mariners. There is no rest for the AL Central team as they travel to Boston now.

This game to close out the series will be a great measuring stick for their durability and capabilities, especially offensively.

Key Player - Carlos Correa

Carlos Correa with his awards from 2021

Carlos Correa has been one of the best players since entering the league in 2015, but has been inconsistent at the start of the season with his new team.

With a Batting Average of just .154 this season, he will have to be significantly better than what he has been this past week.

As posted on Twitter by Landry Locker, Jeremy Pena, who replaced Carlos Correa in the Houston Astros, has been significantly better than Correa in 2022. This should serve as further motivation for Correa to ramp up his efforts.

Minnesota Twins Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Dylan Bundy

Byron Buxton, CF Luis Arraez, 3B Carlos Correa, SS Jorge Polanco, 2B Max Kepler, RF Gary Sanchez, DH Trevor Larnach, LF Miguel Sano, 1B Ryan Jeffers, C

Boston Red Sox Preview

The Boston Red Sox are .500 so far into the season and will look to finish out this series with a winning record. After strong defensive play in their matchup on Saturday, they will attempt to repeat the feat with their 42-year-old starting pitcher Rich Hill taking the mound.

Key Player - Alex Verdugo

Alex Verdugo after hitting a homer

Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo has had a great start to the season. He is currently having a Batting Average of .296 and 3 homers, including one against the Minnesota Twins earlier in this series.

If the home team wants to end this series with a win, the offensive output from Alex Verdugo will have to be on display on Monday.

Verdugo obliterated a pitch earlier in this series, posted by Talkin Baseball on Twitter.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ 108 MPH off the bat. Alex Verdugo CRUSHED this pitch! 108 MPH off the bat. Alex Verdugo CRUSHED this pitch! https://t.co/jQuD9qqJWQ

Boston Red Sox Predicted Lineup

Starting Pitcher - Rich Hill

Enrique Hernandez, CF Rafael Devers, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS J.D. Martinez, DH Alex Verdugo, LF Trevor Story, 2B Bobby Dalbec, 1B Jackie Bradley Jr., RF Christian Vazquez, C

Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox Match Preview

Despite a great game from Carlos Correa, one expects the Red Sox to really run up the score in this one. Our estimate is them winning 11-3 and sending the Minnesota Twins home with a loss.

Where to Watch Minnesota Twins vs Boston Red Sox

In the Minnesota region, the game can be found on Bally Sports North, and on NESN in the Boston region. For out-of-market viewers, the game will be available on the MLB Network.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat