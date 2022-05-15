MLB 2022: 5 hitters who have improved the most this season

The MLB season is about a quarter of the way through, and there have been many impressive hitters so far. Let's take a look at five MLB hitters who have improved the most this season.

5 MLB Hitters who have improved the most

#5 Andrew Benentendi, Kansas City Royals OF

New York Yankees v Kansas City Royals

Andrew Benintendi has been one of the most improved hitters this season. Last year, Andrew batted .276 with 17 home runs and 73 RBIs.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis NOTED POWER HITTER BENNY BICEPS NOTED POWER HITTER BENNY BICEPS https://t.co/LRd5cWNx87

"NOTED POWER HITTER BENNY BICEPS" - @ Jared Carrabis

So far this season, Benintendi is batting .324 with a league-leading two triples. Last night, he belted a home run against the Colorado Rockies.

#4 Josh Bell, Washington Nationals 1B

Washington Nationals v Los Angeles Angels

Josh Bell is having a monster season for the Washington Nationals. Bell is often overlooked due to the lack of success the Nationals have had so far, but his numbers are off the charts. Bell is batting .342 with four home runs and 21 RBIs. If Bell keeps these numbers up, he will make his second All-Star appearance.

#3 J.P. Crawford, Seattle Mariners SS

Tampa Bay Rays v Seattle Mariners

J.P. Crawford is mostly known for his great defense at shortstop for the Mariners, but this season he is breaking out as a hitter. Crawford is batting .330 with four home runs and 11 RBIs. Crawford has never batted above .300 in his MLB career and appears well on his way to a great offensive season.

#2 Eric Hosmer, San Diego Padres 1B

San Diego Padres v Cleveland Guardians - Game Two

Eric Hosmer comes in at the #2 spot for the most improved hitter so far this year. Hosmer is batting an eye-popping .377 with four home runs and 23 RBIs. The former All-Star is having his best offensive season by far. If he keeps these numbers up, he will be in consideration for a Silver Slugger Award at first base.

#1 Taylor Ward, Los Angeles Angels OF

Washington Nationals v Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward comes in at #1 for the most improved hitter this season. Ward has come out of nowhere this year to help propel the Angels to a 22-12 record.

"TAYLOR WARD GRAND SLAM" - @ Talkin' Baseball

Ward is batting .361 with seven home runs and 17 RBIs. Prior to this year, his best batting average was .277. If Ward keeps this up, he will be in the running for an All-Star appearance.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt