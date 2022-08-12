MLB 2022: 5 trade acquisitions that have not worked out so far

It has now been more than a week since the 2022 MLB trade deadline has passed. We are starting to see how some of the new acquisitions for each team are panning out for them.

This trade deadline was one of the craziest in recent years. The San Diego Padres might have made the largest deadline trade out of any MLB team of this generation. They acquired rising superstar Juan Soto and All-Star first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals. This has worked out greatly for them, as both have provided the Padres with an immideate impact.

"TRADE ALERT: Juan Soto AND Josh Bell are heading to San Diego!!" - SlasherSports

However, there have been multiple trades that have not worked out at all so far. Many great MLB players who were expected to be impact players are simply just not producing. Here are five trades that have not worked at all so far.

#5 Mychal Givens - New York Mets

Baltimore Orioles v Chicago Cubs

The New York Mets were one of few contending teams in the MLB that did not make a large trade this deadline. However, they made multiple smaller trades to fix holes on their roster. One of these trades was for relief pitcher Mychal Givens from the Chicago Cubs.

"Mychal Givens had 16 straight scoreless appearances with the Cubs. He just allowed 5 earned runs (2 HR) in 2/3 innings vs the Nats in his Mets debut." - Matt Clapp

With Chicago, Givens was 6-2 with just a 2.66 ERA and had 51 strikeouts in 40.2 innings pitched. He was a great setup to then-Cubs closer David Robertson, who also got moved at the deadline. However, in four appearances with the Mets, Givens has an 18.00 ERA, and has six earned runs in just three innings pitched with the team.

#4 Brandon Drury - San Diego Padres

San Francisco Giants v San Diego Padres

Not only did the Padres acquire Juan Soto and Josh Bell, they also got Brandon Drury from the Cincinnati Reds. For the Reds, Drury was having a great season, batting .274 with an .855 OPS. Despite his first pitch in San Diego being a grand slam, he has not done much since then. In 27 at bats, Drury is batting just .185 with five hits.

#3 Frankie Montas - New York Yankees

Houston Astros v Oakland Athletics

Former Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas might have been one of the most talked about players in the MLB ahead of the deadline. Through 19 starts with the A's, Montas had a 3.18 ERA, with 109 strikeouts on the year. However, his start with the New York Yankees looked horrendus. Through just three innings, Montas gave up five hits, walked three, and gave up six earned runs causing his ERA in New York to be a 18.00.

#2 Eric Hosmer - Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox v Kansas City Royals

The Boston Red Sox might have had the most confusing trade deadline in recent history for the MLB. Rather than comitting to buying or selling, the Red Sox did a mix of both. This had greatly hurt them as they are now last in the AL East.

One of the acquisitions they picked up was longtime MLB vet Eric Hosmer from the Padres. Since joining the Red Sox, Hosmer has had just two hits with the team, and his batting average is just .167.

#1 Andrew Benintendi - New York Yankees

New York Yankees v Seattle Mariners

Yes, the New York Yankees grace this unfortunate list twice. Andrew Benintendi had the most rumors in the MLB surrounding him before being traded to New York. Benintendi was batting .320 for the Kansas City Royals and earned himself his first All-Star appearance.

"Congratulations to Andrew Benintendi on your first All-Star selection!" - Kansas City Royals

Since being traded to the Yankees, however, Benintendi is batting just .175 with just a .595 OPS. He was supposed to be the replacement for Joey Gallo, but Gallo had better numbers since then. Benintendi has been a true dissapointment for a Yankees team that has been performing poorly these past few weeks.

