MLB 2022 Winter Meetings: Ranking the six biggest free agent signings made by teams

Over the course of six days, six of the top seven free agents have been signed to new, lucrative deals.

Major names that are now off the open market include Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Brandon Nimmo, and Justin Verlander. While Judge and Nimmo are set to return to their 2022 teams, the other four stars will find themselves in a new uniform in 2023.

Here is a deeper dive into each of the top free agents who have already signed new contracts.

#1 Aaron Judge, MLB's most sought-after free agent, returns to the Bronx

New York Yankees fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief with the Bronx Bombers locking up reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million deal. The contract comes in the wake of immense pressure from the San Francisco Giants to lure the superstar fielder out of New York.

Instead, after weeks of nervous tension, the top name on the free agent market returned to the Yankees. Judge finished the 2022 season with 62 home runs, a .311 batting average, and 131 RBIs, helping lead New York to a division title thanks to a 99-63 record.

#2 Jacob deGrom takes his talents to Texas

One of the top pitchers on the market, Jacob deGrom finds himself with a new home after inking a five-year, $185 million deal with the Texas Rangers.

The 34-year-old from DeLand, Florida, joins the ever-growing list of massive contracts dished out by the Rangers in recent years. Texas notably signed Marcus Semien (seven years, $175 million) and Corey Seager (10 years, $325 million) to lucrative deals last offseason.

The superstar pitcher is coming off of a 2022 season that saw him appear in only 11 games for the New York Mets. He posted a 5-4 record with a 3.08 ERA, while also racking up 102 strikeouts.

If he is healthy, Jacob deGrom is one of the best in the game, but as he ages that "if" has become more of a concern.

#3 Trea Turner finds a home in Philadelphia

Another of the most sought-after free agents, Trea Turner finds himself on the third team of his MLB career. Turner signed an 11-year, $300 million contract with the reigning National Team champion Philadelphia Phillies.

Through 160 games with the Dodgers in 2022, Turner hit 21 home runs and 100 RBIs while maintaining a .298 batting average. He also stole 27 bases, helping Los Angeles finish the season with a 111-51 record, winning the National League West for the ninth time in 10 seasons.

#4 Justin Verlander brings his three Cy Young awards to the Big Apple

It was a year to remember for Justin Verlander, who delivered one of the best seasons of his Hall of Fame career.

Verlander won his third career Cy Young award, the American League Comeback Player of the Year, as well as the 2022 World Series with the Houston Astros. If there was ever a time to become a 39-year-old free agent, it's following a season like what he delivered.

Verlander will now call the National League home for the first time in career after signing a two-year, $86 million deal with the New York Mets.

#5 Xander Bogaerts leaves the Sox for the Padres

After years of speculation, Xander Bogaerts is no longer a member of the Boston Red Sox. The 30-year-old Aruban shortstop signed an 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres.

The move bolsters an already loaded Padres lineup that also features superstars Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Manny Machado.

Bogaerts is coming off a 2022 season that saw him hit .307, with 15 home runs and 73 RBIs. His .307 batting average ranked him sixth in the entire MLB, so his addition will provide the Padres with an on-base star to hit ahead of their sluggers Soto and Machado.

#6 Free agent Brandon Nimmo re-signs with the Mets

The final name on this list is Brandon Nimmo, who may have been one of the most underrated free agents on the market. While he is not a household name, what he provided the New York Mets made him a player the franchise deemed necessary to hold on to.

Nimmo is coming off a season of 16 home runs hit and 64 RBIs, as well as a .274 batting average. He also finished the 2022 season with a .353 wOBA (Weighted On-base Average) and had a career-low strikeout rate (17.2 percent).

