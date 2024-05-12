MLB 2024 Home Run Race: Latest power rankings, stats, predictions and more - May 12

This season, there are no hitters currently on pace for historic home run outputs, so the MLB Home Run Race does not have an all-time intrigue to it. There are, however, 23 players with at least nine home runs as of May 12, so it could be a very tight race the rest of the way. Here's which sluggers have hit the most so far and who might be involved in this race all season long.

MLB Home Run Hitter Power Rankings

Currently, there is a three-way tie for the MLB lead in home runs, and all three sluggers are enjoying really good seasons so far. Kyle Tucker, Gunnar Henderson, and Marcell Ozuna all top the charts with 12 long balls in 2024.

Thanks to his epic grand slam last night for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Teoscar Hernandez pulled into a tie for second place. He has 11 bombs, as does his teammate Shohei Ohtani and Josh Naylor.

Josh Naylor has hit a lot of home runs

Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners and the injured Mike Trout come in tied for third with 10 home runs each. There is a laundry list of other players who are tied for fourth in baseball with nine home runs, including Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and the following:

Pete Alonso

Riley Greene

Elly de la Cruz

Bryce Harper

Rhys Hoskins

Brent Rooker

Max Muncy

Jose Ramirez

Ryan Jeffers

Ketel Marte

Tyler O'Neill

Kyle Schwarber

Just behind them with eight home runs are Yordan Alvarez, Bryan de la Cruz, and multiple other sluggers.

MLB Home Run Race Predictions

At this stage of the MLB season, barring any injuries, it's hard not to imagine the current leaders being somewhere near the top of the leaderboard at the end of the season, so look for Ozuna, Henderson, and Tucker to keep mashing.

As for the rest of the players, Ohtani will undoubtedly be among the league leaders. Judge, now that he's officially out of his slump, will be as well. Kyle Schwarber, Pete Alonso, Alvarez, and several others from the above list will be contenders for the home run title in 2024.

Kyle Schwarber could be involved in the MLB Home Run Race

Some not listed might also make a run. At some point, the 2023 NL champion Matt Olson will start hitting home runs again. Giancarlo Stanton, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Ryan Mountcastle are dark-horse candidates for this, too.

