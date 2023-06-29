MLB All-Star Game 2023: American League starting lineup revealed

The American League's starting roster for the MLB All-Star game 2023 has been revealed, and the star studded cast looks unbeatable. This is often the case in this annual matchup, but this team seems other-worldly. The American League features some of the sports brightest stars who have been playing at their best.
The starting lineup for the game is as follows:
- C: Jonah Heim, Texas
- 1B: Yandy Díaz, Tampa Bay
- 2B: Marcus Semien, Texas
- SS: Corey Seager, Texas
- 3B: Josh Jung, Texas
- OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles
- OF: Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay
- OF: Aaron Judge, New York
- DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles
Some players could be removed from this lineup due to injuries, but it is too soon to say for sure. The team features four members of the Texas Rangers, which few people would have expected at the start of the season.
Fox Sports on Twitter reported that this is the most All-Star starters the Rangers have ever had.
"The Rangers have set a franchise record with 4 starters named to the 2023 All-Star Game!" - Fox Sports
The MLB All-Star game 2023 is shaping up to be one of the better, and more unpredictable games in recent years.
Who will win the MLB All-Star Game 2023 which features?
Now that we have both starting rosters available, it is time to make predictions on what squad will come out on top. While the American League team is virtually just as talented, the edge goes to the National League team. The AL just has too many injured stars that will likely opt to avoid the All-Star game altogether, such as Aaron Judge.
Talkin' Baseball shared a graphic of the two starting lineups in their entirety on Twitter.
"Your 2023 MLB All-Star Game starters" - Talkin' Baseball
This could be driven even further in their favor when the pitching staff's are announced. The depth of the team is always important to the end result, as it is in regular MLB games. The NL's depth could include players like Juan Soto, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado. It is tough to imagine the AL matching that level of player coming off the bench.