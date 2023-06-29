MLB All-Star Game 2023: American League starting lineup revealed

The American League's starting roster for the MLB All-Star game 2023 has been revealed, and the star studded cast looks unbeatable. This is often the case in this annual matchup, but this team seems other-worldly. The American League features some of the sports brightest stars who have been playing at their best.

The starting lineup for the game is as follows:

C: Jonah Heim, Texas

1B: Yandy Díaz, Tampa Bay

2B: Marcus Semien, Texas

SS: Corey Seager, Texas

3B: Josh Jung, Texas

OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles

OF: Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay

OF: Aaron Judge, New York

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Some players could be removed from this lineup due to injuries, but it is too soon to say for sure. The team features four members of the Texas Rangers, which few people would have expected at the start of the season.

Fox Sports on Twitter reported that this is the most All-Star starters the Rangers have ever had.

"The Rangers have set a franchise record with 4 starters named to the 2023 All-Star Game!" - Fox Sports

The MLB All-Star game 2023 is shaping up to be one of the better, and more unpredictable games in recent years.

Who will win the MLB All-Star Game 2023 which features?

92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

Now that we have both starting rosters available, it is time to make predictions on what squad will come out on top. While the American League team is virtually just as talented, the edge goes to the National League team. The AL just has too many injured stars that will likely opt to avoid the All-Star game altogether, such as Aaron Judge.

Talkin' Baseball shared a graphic of the two starting lineups in their entirety on Twitter.

"Your 2023 MLB All-Star Game starters" - Talkin' Baseball

This could be driven even further in their favor when the pitching staff's are announced. The depth of the team is always important to the end result, as it is in regular MLB games. The NL's depth could include players like Juan Soto, Bryce Harper and Manny Machado. It is tough to imagine the AL matching that level of player coming off the bench.

Poll : 0 votes