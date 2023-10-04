Although the MLB postseason is well underway, the pending unrestricted free agency of Shohei Ohtani remains one of the top stories across the league. The two-way Japanese superstar will enter the offseason as the top free agent available, with many teams expected to be lining up with potential $600,000,000 bids.

Shohei Ohtani suffered a UCL injury in his throwing arm, which is expected to keep him off of the mound until the 2025 season. However, he is still expected to command a historic contract.

Amid rumors, MLB Analyst Ryan Divish is one media member who hopes the contract talks do not take months to come to a resolution. During a recent interview on Foul Territory, Seattle Mariners beat writer Divish said:

"I hope Shohei signs quick so I don't have to deal with it all offseason. He also explained that this is likely a sentiment shared by many of the other free agent batters, as Ohtani's signature will certainly block some teams from sending offers to other free agents."

Although Shohei Ohtani's unrestricted free agency may be one for the history books, the rest of the free agent pool is relatively weak. The top batters entering free agency aside from Ohtani will be Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman. Even though they are solid players, they do not have the star power that other free agent classes have possessed.

Angels GM Perry Minasian remains optimistic that Shohei Ohtani may return to the club

Throughout the season, Ohtani has been linked to several clubs if he were to be traded or reach unrestricted free agency. Teams such as the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres, and Los Angeles Dodgers have all been seen as potential landing spots for the potential two-time MVP.

Even though these appear to be the likeliest destinations for Ohtani, Perry Minasian believes he may remain with the Los Angeles Angels The club's General Manager said he felt optimistic after having a one-on-one conversation with Ohtani, saying that he got the feeling that he enjoys playing with the Angels.

