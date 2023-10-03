The future of Shohei Ohtani with the Los Angeles Angels has been the talk of the MLB for the entire 2023 season. The potential $600,000,000 two-way superstar will enter unrestricted free agency at the end of the season, with several teams expected to pursue Ohtani.

Although many expect Ohtani to find himself in a new uniform next season, at least one man remains optimistic that the two-way star could stay with the club: Perry Minasian. The Los Angeles Angels General Manager reportedly had a one-on-one meeting with Ohtani this past weekend.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Perry Minasian said he had a one-on-one sit-down session with Shohei Ohtani during the last weekend of the season: "I believe this is a place he enjoys playing and a place he loves." - @TaylorBlakeWard

Minasian explained that Ohtani was disappointed the team had failed to win, but that is a sentiment everyone in the organization shared. However, he remains optimistic after a series of conversations with not only Ohtani but also stars such as Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon.

Minasian shared his thoughts with Angels beat writer Jeff Fletcher. The Angels General Manager said of his conversation with Ohtani,

"I believe this is a place that he's enjoyed playing and this is a place that he loves, and it's got a group of players, teammates that he enjoyed his time with."

Expand Tweet

"Minasian said he had a one-on-one conversation with Shohei Ohtani on Saturday." - @JeffFletcherOCR

Here's a closer look at the pending unrestricted free agency of Shohei Ohtani

The 2021 American League MVP (and potential 2023 MVP), Ohtani has done things on the field that people have never seen before. One of the most feared hitters in the game, the two-way Japanese superstar just so happens to be one of the best pitchers in the game as well.

Although Ohtani suffered a UCL injury at the end of the season and is not expected to pitch again until 2025, many believe he could still command the richest contract in MLB history. The injury may keep him away from the estimated $600,000,000 that some predicted, but he could still break the all-time record.

Some teams linked to Ohtani include the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres, and Los Angeles Dodgers. The league could change dramatically wherever he ends up.