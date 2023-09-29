When it comes to hitting, the Atlanta Braves check every box. The team leads MLB in runs, hits, home runs, and RBIs. The success of their batters day in, and day out has allowed the team to compile a league-best 103 wins.

When observing the offensive lineup of the team, it's difficult to find a flaw. Ronald Acuna Jr., the NL-MVP presumptive, has joined the exclusive 40/70 club, and leads the NL in OBP, OPS, runs, hits, and stolen bases.

Meanwhile, first baseman Matt Olson's 54 home runs and 136 RBIs lead MLB in both categories. More still, hitters like Austin Riley, Marcell Ozuna, and Ozzie Albies have only padded their team's unreal offensive capabilities.

"History made (again) - Matt Olson's 2-run home run sets the single-season franchise record for RBIs with 𝟏𝟑𝟔".

However, as the team looks to win their second World Series in three seasons, questions are starting to swirl around the viability of their pitching rotation. In a recent interview with AJ Pierzynski on the Foul Territory Podcast, FOX baseball analyst highlighted the fact that three of the team's top starters have been struggling, saying:

"Frankly I'm a little worried about the Atlanta Braves because of where their starting pitching. I just don't quite see them as invulnerable as before"

The Atlanta Braves' rotation owns a cumulative ERA of 4.29 this season. This figure places them 16th out of 30 teams, slightly behind the New York Mets, a team over thirty games behind them in the standings. In his appearance, Rosenthal highlighted the names that add to his lack of surety about the team's starting pitching.

Firstly, pitcher Max Fried has been on the IL three times this season. Although the 6-foot-4 lefthander owns a 2.55 ERA to coincide with his 8-1 record, another bout of poor health could put a serious dent in the team's playoff chances.

Additionally, Bryce Elder, who many believed had a chance to win the NL Rookie of the Year, has been imploding. In his last start against the Chicago Cubs on September 26, Elder allowed five earned runs in 3.2 innings. In his last five starts, Elder's ERA is 5.68.

"I'm not concerned, we will just keep working with him and see what we are going to do at the end of the week. It's been a long year for him and it's his first time going the entire distance." Brian Snitker on Bryce Elder

Finally, Spencer Strider has been the strongest facet of the Atlanta Braves' rotation. Despite owning a 3.81 ERA and a league-best 274 strikeouts, Stider has been shaky in his last few appearances. On September 24, Strider surrendered 5 runs in 5 innings against the Washington Nationals, but still rallied to earn his 19th win, which is the most of any NL starter.

Atlanta Braves still look very strong heading into 2023 postseason

Despite Rosenthal's well-founded concerns, most sportsbooks still put the Atlanta Braves' odds of winning the World Series far ahead of any other team. With their lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies now at fourteen games, nobody can dispute the team's dominance. However, in the playoffs, pitching is everything. Whether or not the recent woes of the team's top starters will make an impact in the playoffs remains to be seen.