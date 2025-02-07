MLB analyst ranks 9 best top-of-the-order trios in MLB ft. Aaron Judge’s Yankees at 6, Fernando Tatis Jr.’s Padres at 5, Bryce Harper’s Phillies at 3

The heart and soul of every MLB team is their hitting lineup which, unlike pitchers, have to play all 162 games, creating a valuable impact with their presence. Several teams have made sure to focus on that and have three sluggers in their lineup who could turn things around with their bat.

On Thursday's appearance on MLB Network Radio, analyst Greg Amsinger ranked nine teams having the best top-of-the-order trios in MLB right now.

Here's a closer look at the latest edition of "Greg's List".

Greg Amsinger's top 9 best MLB top-of-the-order trios

#9. Houston Astros: Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Christian Walker

Amsinger puts the Astros lineup consisting of former AL MVP Jose Altuve, AL MVP contender Yordan Alvarez and newly signed first baseman Christian Walker in ninth spot.

"There was a time when the Strohs had the best one through three of any lineup," Amsinger said. "But Altuve, Yordan, I’m putting Christian Walker in the three hole. Some of you might go, ‘eh, more of a cleanup guy.’ I think this is the best one through three the Strohs can throw at you, but it’s only No. 9 in the sport, according to me."

#8. Baltimore Orioles: Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, Tyler O’Neill

The Orioles, who were the second-best team in the AL in 2024, will once again rely on the hitting trio of Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman and Tyler O’Neill.

"Gunnar Henderson led off the majority of the season last year," Amsinger said. "Adley Rutschman did go back and forth between two and one, but he's an on-base guy. I don’t care what any of the projected lineups are saying.

"Tyler O’Neill, you ain't got him for a reason. You're bringing in the left field wall closer to home plate for a reason. You want him to get over 30 home runs again. That's the eighth-best one through three in any lineup," he added.

#7. Texas Rangers: Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Adolis García

The hitting trio of Marcus Semien, Corey Seager and Adolis García are just one season removed when they won the World Series in 2023. The 2024 season was filled with injuries but if they can stay healthy in 2025, the Rangers have a good chance at contention.

"The Texas Rangers suffered from a World Series hangover. It's real," Amsinger said. "It happens. All three of these guys are bouncing back. Marcus Semien had a bit of a down year. He's going to bounce back. Corey Seager just didn't play a full season. When he played, he was great. And Adolis García — he went south of the hair. That dude's ripped. He's yoked. He'll be back. They're No. 7"

#6. New York Yankees: Anthony Volpe, Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge

While Anthony Volpe is still solidifying himself, Cody Bellinger is in a contract year and MVP contender Aaron Judge makes this a dangerous group.

"I tell you, Anthony Volpe's in a good spot here," Amsinger said. "I think he's going to be the leadoff guy. There’s talk that maybe Judge would hit in front of Bellinger. I don't see that at all. Cody Bellinger is going to have a monster walk year, hitting in front of Aaron Judge. Volpe's still trying to solidify himself. It’s the reason why this one-through-three is only No. 6 on Greg's list."

#5. San Diego Padres: Fernando Tatis Jr., Luis Arraez, Manny Machado

The Padres' top three have all the tools in the kit from power to base running. This is the most versatile group and we already saw what they can do last postseason, as they dragged the LA Dodgers through five games.

"You have power and speed with Tatis Jr.," Amsinger said. "Then the contact king, Luis Arraez, and Manny Machado. I love this. This is an old-school lineup, man. When you had a hit-for-contact two-hole hitter. Now we put the sluggers in the two-spot. The Padres are number five on Greg's list."

#4. Atlanta Braves: Ronald Acuña Jr., Jurickson Profar, Austin Riley

With the addition of Jurickson Profar this offseason, the Atlanta Braves are once again tabbed as a World Series contender. If they can have the services of healthy NL MVP contender Ronald Acuna Jr., the sky's the limit for this trio, which also includes Austin Riley.

"Now this is the lineup I’m going with. Acuña Jr., who might not open up the season," Amsinger said. "They're expecting him not to. He's going to play over 100 games. I think Jurickson Profar, if he's going to get paid, he's hitting second. And then Austin Riley. You can move Marcell Ozuna to three. Maybe Matt Olson. Whoever you want. The Braves are number four. Best one-through-three lineup in the sport."

#3. Philadelphia Phillies: Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, Bryce Harper

If Trea Turner regains his form, this Phillies group, including Kyle Schwarber's power and Bryce Harper's hitting acumen, could rival the top two trios in baseball.

"It’s hard to be better than Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, and Bryce Harper," Amsinger said. "This could rival the other two top-of-the-orders if Trea Turner finds that magic again, which I think he will this year. I think it's going to be a great season for the Philadelphia Phillies. Those three, they're the heartbeat."

#2. New York Mets: Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, Pete Alonso

With Juan Soto’s arrival and Pete Alonso’s return, the NY Mets have one of the most dangerous top-of-the-orders in baseball.

"Lindor, Soto, Pete Alonso," Amsinger said. "If it was Mark Vientos — and I love Mark Vientos — if they did not bring back Pete Alonso, they would not be in the top five. As much as I love Lindor and Soto, and I love Vientos, Pete Alonso is going to drive in 140, folks. 140. It’s the second-best top-of-the-order in all of baseball."

#1. Los Angeles Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman

The LA Dodgers won the 2024 World Series in large part thanks to their MVP trio. None of them needs a second introduction as all three are going to the Hall of Fame one day.

"And you know it's the best: Ohtani, Mookie and Freddie. Remember when they started the season, and they’re like, 'Well, Mookie's comfortable in the leadoff spot. He's going to hit leadoff,'" Amsinger said.

"That went away when Mookie got injured. So Ohtani is a leadoff guy if he can steal over 50 bags. This is as good as we've ever seen. It’s the best one-through-three of any lineup in the MLB Network era. Ohtani, Mookie and Freddie. That’s No. 1, the best one-through-three orders in all of baseball," he added.

It'll be a shock if they don't end up as World Series champions again in 2025. Such has been the expectations of many.

