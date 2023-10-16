For a brief period, there were a lot of rumors that Pete Alonso's time with the New York Mets could come to a close this offseason. After a dismal season for the team, which finished in fourth and almost 30 games out of first place, they needed a rehaul and the expectation was that they might consider trading him before he enters free agency next winter.

That rumor may have run its course. One MLB analyst believes that there should be no such rumor, and that the Mets should completely shut it down by extending their superstar first baseman.

MLB insider Danny Abriano said:

"The door seems mostly shut on an offseason trade of Alonso, but the Mets should slam it."

He continued, citing the fact that Alonso just hired Scott Boras to represent him in free agency following the 2024 season. He thinks the Mets may let him enter free agency, but he believes they need to keep Alonso:

"The Mets have a strong working relationship with Boras, and have recently had two of their most important players reach free agency before retaining them - Brandon Nimmo (a Boras client) and Edwin Díaz. Clearly, they can retain Alonso if they want to, even if he reaches free agency."

Could an extension be in the works? Maybe. Is a trade coming? Not likely.

MLB insider believes Pete Alonso deserves extension

Pete Alonso has been a premier hitter since coming into the league. He doesn't hit on the levels of Mookie Betts, Aaron Judge, or Freddie Freeman, but he does smash home runs like few others.

The Mets should extend Pete Alonso

Abriano also said:

"Then there's the matter of what Alonso does at the plate. There is quite literally no player in baseball who has provided the home run power Alonso has since entering the league in 2019."

In fact, since 2019, his rookie season when he broke Judge's rookie record for long balls, no one has hit more:

"His 192 home runs since then are the most in baseball, and the Mets simply do not have anyone on the roster (or in the upper levels of the minors) who can even come close to replicating what Alonso does."

It's worth noting that Judge and Mike Trout, who could compete on that list, have experienced injuries in that time. Nevertheless, the Mets don't have anyone available with a power stroke like Alonso.