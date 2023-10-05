Pete Alonso hires Scott Boras ahead of free agency as Mets consider trading $14,500,000 slugger

Pete Alonso is going to be looking for a big contract when he hits free agency, so he's hired the one agent responsible for quite a few mega deals: Scott Boras. Boras is a super agent who routinely gets his players paid. He's infamous in the sport of baseball for being an agent that players want and teams want nothing to do with.

Pete Alonso will be a free agent after the next season. He is hitting the market in 2024 following the season, and he's loading up for what looks to be a very fruitful free agency with Scott Boras in tow. His current contract is just $14.5 million.

Boras has a reputation for getting his players to free agency. After all, that's one of the best ways they can drive up their price and his commission. He and the New York Mets do have a pretty good relationship, though.

Boras was behind the three-year, $130 million Max Scherzer contract as well as the eight-year, $162 million Brandon Nimmo contract last offseason. Lest anyone forget he was also part of the 12-year, $315 million deal that Carlos Correa initially signed with New York.

There are reports that the Mets have considered trading Alonso. Things did not go to plan this year, and they began shedding contracts to try and rebuild for the future. They may or may not feel like a lengthy Alonso extension is in that future.

The future could hold significant changes for the two-time Home Run Derby winner, and he's hiring Scott Boras to help him navigate it.

What's next for Pete Alonso?

This will be a big offseason of change for the New York Mets. Several aging stars are already gone and Buck Showalter is not returning as manager. Things will change, and that may include Pete Alonso.

He will be entering a contract year, which means he may want to negotiate over this offseason for an extension. If not, he could end up being traded as the Mets reshape their identity.

He could also do neither of those things and enter a contract year ready to bet on himself.