Pete Alonso Trade Rumors: MLB insider suggests 2x Home Run Derby winner could leave the Mets in 2024

The New York Mets tore down a lot of their roster at the Trade Deadline, but they held on to Pete Alonso and other stars. They've effectively waved the white flag on the season, but they did hold on to their All-Star first baseman.

That may not be the case in the offseason. New reports suggest that the Mets could consider trading Pete Alonso after season's end. He will be a free agent in 2024.

Michael Marino @MarinoMLB Sources: Multiple rival clubs expect the Mets to entertain the idea of trading star 1B Pete Alonso after this season. Alonso is a free agent after the 2024 season and belief is as of right now, they aren’t close regarding a potential extension to keep him in New York.

Marino said:

Alonso has been a lone bright spot for the club this year, but sources indicate that he is not closing in on an extension and may be traded before his deal expires.

Which teams could trade for Pete Alonso?

Pete Alonso would have a very interesting market if he were to be made available by the New York Mets. His 31 home runs indicate a great offensive player, but his 127 wRC+ (still well above average) suggests he's not as good as that total may seem.

For his career, he's usually a below average defender, but he's been very good this year with five defensive runs saved. Most teams would expect average to below average defense with a lot of pop if they traded for him.

Pete Alonso could be traded

The New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels, Miami Marlins and other squads could keep tabs on Alonso.