Which New York Mets have been named All-Star? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 26

Often times, the MLB Immaculate Grid will have a crossover between a team, like the New York Mets, and an award or achievement, like being an All-Star. That's what today's grid entails and that forces players to find out who qualifies for the sector.

Fortunately, the New York Mets have a lengthy history and plenty of All-Stars to choose from. Every year, each team gets one player in the Midsummer Classic, so there are plenty. Here are some examples.

New York Mets All-Stars: MLB Immaculate Grid answers

Pete Alonso was the New York Mets representative at the MLB All-Star Game this year, so he will be a lot of people's first thought. He will qualify, so it's a valid answer to use. It might not be very rare, though.

Here are some other players who made the All-Star team for the Mets:

Kodai Senga

Jeff McNeil

Edwin Diaz

Starling Marte

Jacob deGrom

Michael Conforto

Yoenis Cespedes

Bartolo Colon

Noah Syndergaard

Daniel Murphy

Matt Harvey

David Wright

Carlos Beltran

Mike Piazza

Tom Seaver

Bobby Bonilla

Daryll Strawberry

It's also worth remembering that this doesn't mean they were an All-Star with the Mets. For example, Francisco Lindor is a four-time All-Star, but none came with the Mets. That doesn't matter. It's still easier to consider those who made the All-Star game with the team.

Check Baseball Reference, which has a list of every All-Star that made the team with the franchise to find the rarest answer for today.

