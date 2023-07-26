Which New York Mets have been named All-Star? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 26

Often times, the MLB Immaculate Grid will have a crossover between a team, like the New York Mets, and an award or achievement, like being an All-Star. That's what today's grid entails and that forces players to find out who qualifies for the sector.
Fortunately, the New York Mets have a lengthy history and plenty of All-Stars to choose from. Every year, each team gets one player in the Midsummer Classic, so there are plenty. Here are some examples.
New York Mets All-Stars: MLB Immaculate Grid answers
Pete Alonso was the New York Mets representative at the MLB All-Star Game this year, so he will be a lot of people's first thought. He will qualify, so it's a valid answer to use. It might not be very rare, though.
Here are some other players who made the All-Star team for the Mets:
- Kodai Senga
- Jeff McNeil
- Edwin Diaz
- Starling Marte
- Jacob deGrom
- Michael Conforto
- Yoenis Cespedes
- Bartolo Colon
- Noah Syndergaard
- Daniel Murphy
- Matt Harvey
- David Wright
- Carlos Beltran
- Mike Piazza
- Tom Seaver
- Bobby Bonilla
- Daryll Strawberry
It's also worth remembering that this doesn't mean they were an All-Star with the Mets. For example, Francisco Lindor is a four-time All-Star, but none came with the Mets. That doesn't matter. It's still easier to consider those who made the All-Star game with the team.
Check Baseball Reference, which has a list of every All-Star that made the team with the franchise to find the rarest answer for today.
