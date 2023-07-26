Baseball
  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Which New York Mets have been named All-Star? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 26

Which New York Mets have been named All-Star? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 26

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jul 26, 2023 14:52 GMT
Which New York Mets have been named All-Star?
Which New York Mets have been named All-Star?

Often times, the MLB Immaculate Grid will have a crossover between a team, like the New York Mets, and an award or achievement, like being an All-Star. That's what today's grid entails and that forces players to find out who qualifies for the sector.

Fortunately, the New York Mets have a lengthy history and plenty of All-Stars to choose from. Every year, each team gets one player in the Midsummer Classic, so there are plenty. Here are some examples.

New York Mets All-Stars: MLB Immaculate Grid answers

Pete Alonso was the New York Mets representative at the MLB All-Star Game this year, so he will be a lot of people's first thought. He will qualify, so it's a valid answer to use. It might not be very rare, though.

youtube-cover

Here are some other players who made the All-Star team for the Mets:

  • Kodai Senga
  • Jeff McNeil
  • Edwin Diaz
  • Starling Marte
  • Jacob deGrom
  • Michael Conforto
  • Yoenis Cespedes
  • Bartolo Colon
  • Noah Syndergaard
  • Daniel Murphy
  • Matt Harvey
  • David Wright
  • Carlos Beltran
  • Mike Piazza
  • Tom Seaver
  • Bobby Bonilla
  • Daryll Strawberry

It's also worth remembering that this doesn't mean they were an All-Star with the Mets. For example, Francisco Lindor is a four-time All-Star, but none came with the Mets. That doesn't matter. It's still easier to consider those who made the All-Star game with the team.

youtube-cover

Check Baseball Reference, which has a list of every All-Star that made the team with the franchise to find the rarest answer for today.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!

Quick Links

Edited by Zachary Roberts
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...