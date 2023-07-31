The New York Mets traded David Robertson and then Max Scherzer in quick succession, signaling the waving of the white flag on the 2023 season. Scherzer, a former Cy Young winner, had an excellent season in 2022, but wasn't up to form this season.

They shipped the pitcher off to the Texas Rangers and shed quite a lot of salary in the process. Admitting defeat isn't popular, but one MLB insider was happy to see it.

Gio, of the Boomer and Gio show on WFAN, said:

“I took so much joy in Max Scherzer getting traded and being right about that,” Gio said. “Because there were so many Mets fans who wanted them to come back, who thought I was nuts for burying them a couple months ago, thinking I was nuts for wanting to trade Scherzer and [Justin] Verlander."

He continued:

“For some reason, that bothered me, like they were hanging onto something that just wasn’t there…I feel like they were trying to make him a pitcher that he wasn’t with the Mets.”

The analyst finished by adding:

“You’re looking at Max Scherzer’s tenure here as one of those joke tenures. He’s going to be talked about around here as a joke for the rest of time.”

The Mets came into 2023 with the highest payroll in MLB history by a fairly wide margin. They are currently five games under .500 and a stunning 18 games out of first place. The team won over 100 games last year.

Pete Alonso stunned by Max Scherzer trade

The decision to trade Max Scherzer was not one that everyone on the New York Mets wanted. It came as a big surprise to Pete Alonso, who said via Sports Illustrated:

“If a guy with a no-trade clause can get traded, then anyone can. It’s a strange feeling, for sure.”

"If a guy with a no-trade clause can get traded, then anyone can. It's a strange feeling, for sure." Pete Alonso was asked if he wonders what comes next after Max Scherzer got traded:

Alonso also said:

“There’s are implications and I'll think about it for sure but I’m just perplexed by the Max trade."

Scherzer joins the first-place Rangers as they try and hold off the Houston Astros in the AL West.