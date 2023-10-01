Mets manager Buck Showalter won't return in 2024 after disastrous season: "I wish things could've gone better"

Buck Showalter is taking the fall for what amounted to a disastrous outing for the New York Mets this season. On the final day of the regular season, the manager revealed that he would not be returning as their leader in 2024. The Mets severely underperformed despite the largest payroll in the entire league.

The Mets added a ton of talent during the offseason, but it did not matter. They ended up clearing house at the trade deadline and now, Buck Showalter will not return for another season.

Entering Sunday's competition, they held a 74-86 record despite boasting that massive payroll. Even worse, they were 29½ games behind the National League East champion Atlanta Braves.

Showalter is the reigning Manager of the Year in the National League, which is a surprising fact since he's now set to step down after a brutal year. The Mets won 101 games last year, but have been awful this season.

That makes today's game his final in the Big Apple as he is not going to be part of the playoffs. The Mets face the playoff-bound Philadelphia Phillies in Showalter's final game.

The Mets entered the 2023 season with a massive payroll after signing Justin Verlander and others. They re-signed a lot of talent and were one of the teams with the best World Series odds in the National League.

Buck Showalter is going to step down

Showalter said:

"I was honored to get a chance to manage a second New York team and I'm proud of what the Mets did... I wish things could've gone better this season because Mets fans deserve that."

Now, the Mets will look for a new manager next season. Things turned quickly, and the Mets were effectively out of it by the trade deadline. They opted to sell off players, and have considered trading Pete Alonso over the offseason, and will try and reboot for the future now. That includes a new manager.