Shohei Ohtani is a possible dating candidate for Taylor Swift. At least according to the Sports Illustrated team, it could happen.

Swift and Ohtani will not be the two names that people would end up hearing in the same sentence and have no connection whatsoever. One is an American pop star and the other is a two-way player, one of the only kind to be known, right after Babe Ruth.

Emma Baccellieri, a Sports Illustrated staff writer, recently tweeted about a recent press release where a hilarious issue was discussed. The issue that was discussed was the possibility that Taylor Swift, the pop sensation, might end up dating Ohatni, the Angels' star, in the future.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Sports Illustrated press release discussed whether Ohtani and other known baseball players might end up being Swift's new beau. The writer went on to say that baseball is getting popular again. This was probably because players such as Shohei Ohtani might get their names attached to celebrities like Taylor Swift.

"At the risk of elevating garbage, just got a press release on the odds of Taylor Swift's next relationship that includes Shohei Ohtani, along with the names you'd expect... How long has it been since an active MLB player was included on this stuff... Baseball IS cool again??"

Emma Baccellieri @emmabaccellieri At the risk of elevating garbage, just got a press release on the odds of Taylor Swift's next relationship that includes Shohei Ohtani, along with the names you'd expect... How long has it been since an active MLB player was included on this stuff... Baseball IS cool again?? At the risk of elevating garbage, just got a press release on the odds of Taylor Swift's next relationship that includes Shohei Ohtani, along with the names you'd expect... How long has it been since an active MLB player was included on this stuff... Baseball IS cool again??

Many other celebrity singers have dated baseball players in the past. Mariah Carrey and Derek Jeter are such examples along with Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez.

Shohei Ohtani wows fans with his new Sweeper pitch

Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Angels

The World Baseball Classics MVP has mastered a new pitch that has left fans in awe of him yet again.

Ohtani is a two-way player who can both pitch and bat phenomenally. In his pitching arsenal, he has a four-seam fastball, split-finger fastball, curveball, and a slider.

He has now managed to master the sweeper, which is a slider but a more horizontal break. According to MLB Analysts in a recent article, it was the second-best pitch since the start of last season.

The analysts also claimed that Ohtani's sweeper is currently the best in baseball.

"It has elite movement, plus velocity" MLB Analyst said about Ohatni's sweeper.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Shohei Ohtani: 1st Player ever to have a Pitch Clock Violation as a Pitcher AND Hitter. 🍾



🦄 Shohei Ohtani: 1st Player ever to have a Pitch Clock Violation as a Pitcher AND Hitter. 🍾🦄 https://t.co/dLlkz9Ff9u

Shohei Ohtani is a two-time All-Star and was the AL Rookie of the Year in 2018. He was also the AL MVP in 2021.

Poll : 0 votes