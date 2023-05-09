The Tampa Bay Rays completed a stunning comeback over the New York Yankees to win the series two games to one in St. Petersburg over the weekend. The games were all very tight and the Yankees nearly won them all. With a 6-0 lead in game three and Gerrit Cole on the mound, a win looked inevitable.

However, the Rays got to Cole for six runs and tied the score. They went on to win in extra innings, keying in the series win over last-place Yankees. The key blast was a game-tying three-run home run from Christian Bethancourt in the fifth inning.

Evan Roberts of WFAN said:

"Yeah, and there's something suspicious about that, by the way. Very suspicious. I didn't say it but all I know is I'm a baseball fan, I know baseball. I like baseball. I was very skeptical with what I saw this weekend. I have no evidence other than everyone outperforming their baseball cards."

The Rays have had unbelievable success thus far this season.

Tampa Bay Rays success catching eyes of MLB analyst

The Tampa Bay Rays haven't been this good ever. Roberts continued:

"Christian Bethancourt?! Hello? Taylor Walls?! What?! You know what we do, most of us do? We don't know who they are, so we say, 'The Rays are brilliant.' Here's the problem: I know who they are. They're not good."

He finished by clarifying that he's not a fan of the Yankees, but that he simply believes there's something going on:

The Rays are 19-3 at home. Hello? Are you going to wake up when the article is written in The Athletic or are you going to wake up now? Sometimes, you don't need evidence you just have to say what I'm watching doesn't make sense. I'll do it. I'm not a Yankee fan... what I'm seeing in Tampa makes no sense. That's all."

What's going on with the Tampa Bay Rays?

It should be noted that evidence is required for these sorts of things. Cheating accusations like this can't be levied without evidence, so this is a dangerous claim on the part of Roberts. Nonetheless, he feels as if something isn't adding up with the Tampa Bay Rays.

