MLB Best Bets for Today | Brewers, Rockies, & Angels | Thursday, May 5th

MLB Best Bets for Today: Brewers continue to torment the Reds

The MLB season has been full of excitement during the opening month. Teams like the Dodgers, the Mets, and the Yankees have started their campaigns on a very high note. Then there are teams like the Reds, the Orioles, and the Royals, who have started their seasons on the opposite end of the spectrum. There are many competitive teams in the league, and there are also teams that are going to struggle to compete on a daily basis. That's the beauty of baseball, though. You never know what is going to happen on any given night.

Below, you will find three of the best bets for today's MLB slate.

Bet #1: Milwaukee Brewers -1.5 (-115) vs. the Cincinnati Reds

"After an offensive outburst tonight, the @Brewers are 17-8" - @ MLB

The Cincinnati Reds have been a dumpster fire starting this season. They sit with an MLB worst 3-21 record and have lost 19 out of their last 20 games. Cincinnati hasn't performed well on either side of the ball, ranking last in team pitching and second to last in team hitting. They lost their first two games of the series to the Milwaukee Brewers by a combined score of 24-7. The Reds' bullpen ranks last in the league in ERA as well, with a 5.16 earned run average so far. This pick seems like we're beating a dead horse, but as long as the value is still there, we are going to ride against the MLB's worst team. Let's go Brewers!

Bet #2: Los Angeles Angels Team Total over 4.5 (+100) vs. the Boston Red Sox

"Comeback kids doing it big"- @ Angels

Left-hander Rich Hill takes the mound today for the Boston Red Sox, coming off his two best starts of the season. In his last two outings, Hill allowed no runs in either game. Today, he gets the start against Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, and the Los Angeles Angels. Last night, the Angels took the second game of the series 10-5. The series rubbermatch goes down this afternoon in Boston. The Angels have faired much better against left-handers this season. They have hit .271 against left-handed pitching as opposed to a subpar .233 against righties. By no means is Rich Hill an overpowering arm. Instead he relies on location and deception to produce outs for his team. This is a very good matchup for the Angels as they're playing in a small ballpark and facing a pitcher they can do damage against. We're riding with the Halos to score 5+ runs today!

Bet #3: Colorado Rockies ML (-135) vs. the Washington Nationals

After splitting the first two games of the series, the Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies face off today in a series rubbermatch. Aaron Sanchez will get the start for Washington and has had a rocky start to his year. Sanchez has taken to the mound twice this season and has allowed three or more runs in each game. The Colorado offense has been very good thus far, ranking first in the MLB with a .262 team batting average. Pitching for Colorado has been another story. The pitching staff ranks 26th in the MLB in team ERA. However, the Washington pitching staff has performed even worse. The Nats pitchers rank 29th in the same category. Antonio Senzatela will be on the mound for Colorado in this game, and other than one bad start against Detroit, he has been solid. Giving up only one run in three out of his four starts. We're going with the Rockies to take this game at home!

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt