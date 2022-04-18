MLB Best Bets: Monday, April 18th

As a new week begins, many MLB teams are preparing for their new series starting today. Let's take a look at some great spots to bet on tonight.

Monday's MLB slate provides some fresh, new matchups for viewers. With the Red Sox following tradition and playing at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Boston Marathon Day and the West Coast teams starting according to their time zones, we're in for a full day of MLB baseball. To start the year, we have seen the impact a shortened Spring Training and lockout can have on the performance of hitters. Hitting a baseball is one of the hardest things to do in sports, so it's no surprise we see some big names struggling right now. As the year continues and the weather becomes hotter, expect to see an improvement in a lot of teams' offensive production.

MLB spots to bet on tonight, April 18th

There are a few spots to target tonight that offer great value for recent trends.

Bet #1: San Diego Padres F5 -0.5 (-110)

The Padres begin a three-game series today against the Cincinnati Reds at Petco Park in San Diego. These teams are experiencing a very different start to the season, as we see the Reds getting out to a very rocky 2-8 start. Over the past few years, the Reds have had one of the scariest lineups in the MLB. The offseason depatures of Nick Castellanos, Jessie Winker, and Eugenio Suarez have hurt the team offensively. The San Diego Padres acquired left-handed pitcher Sean Manaea from the A's right before the start of the season. Through two starts he has his ERA sitting at 1.38 through 13 innings pitched. Manaea has looked like one of the most effective pitchers in the MLB in his first few games as a Padre. He faces a lineup tonight that should allow him to continue his success.

The Reds will give young lefty Nick Lodolo the ball on Monday night. Lodolo struggled against the Guardians in his first career start, giving up five earned runs while walking four batters in only four innings of work.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Sean Manaea of the San Diego Padres with a Sword. ⚔️ Sean Manaea of the San Diego Padres with a Sword. ⚔️ https://t.co/xLFA7cH5Pp

"Sean Manaea of the San Diego Padres with a Sword." - @ Rob Friedman

Let's ride with the San Diego Padres to have a lead of at least one run after five innings tonight.

Bet #2: Oakland Athletics Team Total Over 4.5 (+105)

Oakland A's @Athletics I

I believe

I believe in

I believe in Stephen Vogt

I BELIEVE IN STEPHEN VOGT II believeI believe inI believe in Stephen VogtI BELIEVE IN STEPHEN VOGT https://t.co/nvbEvyUWgb

"I I believe I believe in I believe in Stephen Vogt I BELIEVE IN STEPHEN VOGT" - @ Oakland A's

Although the Oakland A's seem to be in rebuilding mode this season with the trades of Matt Olson, Matt Chapman, and Sean Manaea, they are statistically one of the best offensive teams in the MLB through 11 games. The A's rank in the top 10 in major offensive categories such as runs per game, home runs per game, RBIs per game, and plate appearances per game. Tonight, this lineup will face Spenser Watkins in only his second career start. Watkins threw very well against a struggling Milwaukee lineup in his first start, although the defense behind him struggled, which forced him to exit after only three innings of work.

The Baltimore Orioles pitching staff has a sub-par 1.28 WHIP (walks/hits per inning pitched) as a staff. This means they are averaging over one base runner allowed per inning. With the A's offensive statistics so far, this is a good trend to get behind.

Let's bank on the A's to hit the ball around the park tonight and get at least five runs.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt