MLB Best Bets for Tonight: Red Sox, White Sox, & Giants | Tuesday, May 10th

MLB Best Bets for Tonight: Red Sox get a much needed win

The MLB season has been entertaining thus far. Some teams that have lived up to their offseason hype, and others have disappointed. The good thing about baseball is that the season is 162 games long, so most teams go through a stretch where they struggle. In the end, the best teams usually find their way to the playoffs.

Below, you will find three of the best value bets for tonight's MLB slate.

Bet #1: Boston Red Sox ML (+115) vs. the Atlanta Braves

Tonight, the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves host the Boston Red Sox. Neither of these teams have begun this season the way they hoped, but it's still early enough to pump the brakes on the panic button. Both the Red Sox and Braves find themselves ranked toward the bottom of the league in both offensive and pitching team rankings. Although both of these teams have plenty of talent, they have failed to perform at the level their capabilities. Tonight, the pitching matchup is a very good one. The Red Sox will send Garrett Whitlock to the mound, and the Braves will start Kyle Wright. Both of these guys have had an impressive start to this MLB season, with sub 2.00 ERAs and sub 1.00 WHIPs (walks/hits per inning pitched). There is plenty of talent in this game, with names like Ronald Acuna Jr, Rafeal Devers, Matt Olson, Xander Bogaerts, and Ozzie Albies.

"Go, Carita, Go"- @RedSox

The Red Sox offense has struggled, but is still performing better than Atlanta. We're going with the Red Sox to pick up a big road win tonight. Let's go Sox!

Bet #2: Chicago White Sox F5 -0.5 (-120) vs. the Cleveland Guardians

The Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians played an extremely competitive 11-inning game last night. Ultimately, the Guardians came away with the win. Both of these teams have been riding a wave of momentum, as Cleveland has won three games in a row and Chicago has won six out of their last seven.

Lucas Giolito will start tonight's game for the White Sox, and the Guardians will give the ball to Cal Quantrill. Giolito has had a uncharacteristic start to the season, where he has given up three earned runs in each of his last two starts. Normally, Giolito is one of the most effective pitchers in the MLB, but his early-season placement on the injury list has seemingly affected his performance. Cal Quantrill has had a similar start to his season, where he has given up at least two earned runs in four out of his five starts. Cleveland's offense ranks second in the MLB in batting average and third in runs per game, so they are hitting the ball just as well as any team. Considering all of this information, it seems that Giolito is due for a quality start. We're going with the home team to lead after five innings!

Bet #3: San Francisco Giants -1.5 (+105) vs. the Colorado Rockies

"Got'er done"- @ SFGiants

The San Francisco Giants will host the Colorado Rockies in the second game of this three-game series. Last night, the Giants offense led the way to a 8-5 victory over Colorado. San Francisco's offense ranks in the top 10 in the MLB in many important categories. The Rockies will start right-hander Antonio Senzatela in tonight's contest. This is a great sign for the Giants as they are hitting .217 against lefties and .248 against right-handers. For the Giants, Alex Wood will be on the mound as he looks to build off of his last start against the Dodgers. Wood pitched well in that game, but the Giants offense failed to give him any run support. The Giants offense has a great matchup in this one, and Wood looked pretty good in his last outing. We're riding with the Giants to win this game by 2+ runs!

