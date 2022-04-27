MLB Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions | San Diego Padres, Miami Marlins, & Seattle Mariners | Wednesday, April 27th

MLB Best Bets for April 27th: The Padres keep tormenting the Reds

The start to this MLB season has seemingly flown by. We're about 16 games into the season and already have a pretty good grasp of the teams that will find themselves competing in October. As a bettor, one thing you should look for now is the teams that make the most money when you bet against them. For example, teams like the Pirates and the Orioles have been consistently bad over the last five seasons, so those are teams that you could possibly target on a nightly basis.

Below, you will find three of the best value bets for Wednesday's slate of MLB games. Enjoy!

Bet #1: San Diego Padres F5 -0.5 (-115)

Last night, the San Diego Padres were carried to a 9-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds by a huge eight-run fourth inning. The Padres took advantage of the poor Reds starting pitching, and turned that into nine earned runs for starter Reiver Sanmartin.

Tonight, the Reds will start Vladimir Gutierrez, who has had a tough start to the season. Gutierrez holds an 0-3 record, with a 5.54 ERA through three starts in the young season. The young right-handed pitcher faced this same Padres lineup a week ago, and gave up three earned runs and four walks through 4.1 innings of work. The lack of command has been a key to his lack of success so far, so if the Padres can remain patient at the plate, they should be able to do some damage to mistakes.

"Papo power" - @ San Diego Padres

The San Diego Padres will start Mackenzie Gore, who also started in the matchup with these two teams a week ago. Gore threw five shutout innings against the Reds, while striking out seven batters. Taking into account the pitcher's recent performances against these respective lineups, let's go with San Diego leading the worst team in the MLB after five innings tonight.

Bet #2: Miami Marlins F5 -0.5 (-120)

The Miami Marlins have done much better than most people expected thus far. Both the offense and defense have played good baseball throughout the first 16 games. Marlins starter Pablo Lopez has had a sneaky good start to the beginning of the MLB season. Through 17.1 innings so far, Lopez has given up only one run and has a 17:3 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Lopez will face the Washington Nationals tonight in an National League East showdown in the Nation's Capitol.

The Nats haven't started this season too well, limping out to a 6-13 record that sees the offense rank in the bottom 10 in important MLB offensive categories. This is a premier matchup for a Pablo Lopez, as long as he can prevent the power bats of Juan Soto, Nelson Cruz, and Josh Bell from doing too much damage. Washington will start Erick Fedde tonight, who has given up at least two runs in each of his starts. It's hard to bet against Miami in this matchup with their ace on the mound. Let's go Marlins!

Bet #3: Seattle Mariners Team Total over 3.5 (-105)

"Florida Fun" - @ Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners offense has found themselves in great rhythm over the last fgive games. Seattle has gone over the line of 3.5 in all five of these games, including last night's 8-4 win against this Tampa Bay Rays squad. These hitters have also racked up at least 10 hits in three straight games, so it's safe to say that the Mariners offense has been producing runs.

The Tampa Bay Rays will trot out Drew Rasmussen. This provides a good matchup for Seattle, because Rasmussen hasn't been too effective this season. He has given up at least two earned runs in all three of his starts, and has also failed to record a win. The Seattle bats have been in extreme form as of late, and they are one of the hottest teams in the MLB. Let's go with Seattle to produce some more runs tonight!

