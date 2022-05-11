MLB Best Bets for Today: Cardinals & Mariners | Wednesday, May 11th

MLB Best Bets for Today: The Cardinals bounce back against the Orioles

Another day, another MLB best bets article! Tonight's slate of games provides a lot of profit oppurtunities for sports bettors. Many teams are due for a bounceback or an offensive explosion, and you can read about two of those teams below. There's nothing like an entire day of baseball; hope everybody enjoys the games!

Below, you will find two of the best bets for today's slate of MLB games.

Bet #1: St. Louis Cardinals -1.5 (-110) vs. the Baltimore Orioles

"DONNIE!" - @ St. Louis Cardinals

Last night, the Baltimore Orioles defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 in the first game of this three-game series. Baltimore is on a small three-game win streak, and St. Louis has done the exact opposite, losing three in a row. Offensively, these teams have put up similar numbers throughout the season. The Cardinals offense ranks 10th in the MLB, hitting .238 as a team. Baltimore comes into tonight's contest ranked 14th in the MLB, hitting .236 as a team. The offensive production has been very similar thus far.

In terms of team ERA, these teams are also very similar. Both the St. Louis and Baltimore pitching staff have ERA's of around 3.50. Tonight, Spenser Watkins will be on the mound for Baltimore, coming off his most frustrating start of the season. Miles Mikolas will take the mound for the Cardinals, and he has seen success to this point. Mikolas has an ERA of 1.53, and hasn't allowed more than two runs in any outings yet.

After breaking down the stats, these teams seem very evenly matched. However, the talent that St. Louis has is something you can't ignore. The Cardinals offense will rely on Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, and Dylan Carlson to lead the way tonight. We're going with the more talented Cardinals team to take care of business and win by 2+ runs at home tonight!

Bet #2: Seattle Mariners F5 -0.5 (-115) vs. the Philadelphia Phillies

Mariners PR @MarinersPR



0.64 - LOGAN GILBERT (2022)

0.92 - Randy Johnson (1995)

1.11 - Bill Swift (1990)

1.23 - Joel Piñeiro (2001)

1.29 - Doug Fister (2010) Lowest ERA in first 5 starts of a season, @Mariners history (excluding openers):0.64 - LOGAN GILBERT (2022)0.92 - Randy Johnson (1995)1.11 - Bill Swift (1990)1.23 - Joel Piñeiro (2001)1.29 - Doug Fister (2010) Lowest ERA in first 5 starts of a season, @Mariners history (excluding openers):0.64 - LOGAN GILBERT (2022)0.92 - Randy Johnson (1995)1.11 - Bill Swift (1990)1.23 - Joel Piñeiro (2001)1.29 - Doug Fister (2010)

"Lowest ERA in first 5 starts of a season, Mariners history..." - @ Mariners PR

The Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies will meet in a series rubbermatch tonight in Seattle. The story for the Phillies thus far has been the offensive production. To this point, the Phillies have found themselves in the top 10 of many major MLB offensive categories.

Pitching has been a problem, as both the starting pitchers and bullpens rank toward the bottom of the MLB in ERA. Bailey Falter will make his second career start for the Phillies in this contest. Falter has mostly been a bullpen pitcher, but injuries among the pitching staff elevate him to tonight's starter. Considering that he isn't built to go deep into games, the Phillies bullpen may have to throw a lot of innings in this game. This is not a good sign for Philadelphia as they have one of the worst bullpens in the MLB.

For Seattle, Logan Gilbert will take the mound and he has been spectacular. Through six starts, Gilbert has a 4-0 record with an ERA of 1.36, both of which are both among the league leaders. The Seattle ace has allowed one run or less in all but one of his starts. We're going Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners to lead by at least one run after five innings!

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt