MLB Best Parlay Bets & Picks for today: Giants, Brewers, Phillies, White Sox - April 22nd | 2022 MLB Season

With 15 MLB games today, there are plenty of opportunities to cash out on some good parlays. Let's go through some of the teams and bets to target today.

San Francisco Giants (-130) vs. Washington Nationals (+110)

Date & Time: Friday, April 22, 7:05 p.m. EDT

The San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals begin a three-game weekend series at Nationals Park Friday. The Giants come in having just lost three of four to the Mets, while the Nationals split a series with the Diamondbacks after winning the first two games of the MLB series. These two teams' lineups are pretty even, but the talent discrepancy of their pitching staffs will be the difference.

San Francisco will start lefty Sam Long, who has been used only as a reliever in three appearances this year. Long probably won't pitch too deep into the game, but the Giants bullpen has an MLB best 1.99 ERA. The Nationals will go with Patrick Corbin, who has had a poor start, sporting a 7.50 ERA.

Andrew Baggarly @extrabaggs Positive shine on tonight: The Giants used 10 relievers over 10 IP -- everyone in their bullpen except Tyler Beede -- and the only run allowed was when the Mets scored the automatic runner off Jarlín Garcia. They chased down a lot of wins because of that pitching depth last year. Positive shine on tonight: The Giants used 10 relievers over 10 IP -- everyone in their bullpen except Tyler Beede -- and the only run allowed was when the Mets scored the automatic runner off Jarlín Garcia. They chased down a lot of wins because of that pitching depth last year.

Washington's bullpen hasn't been that great either, currently carrying the worst WHIP of all MLB National League teams. This year, the Giants are also 7-2 as favorites, so they'll look to start the series with a victory as the listed favorites tonight.

Leg 1: San Francisco Giants (-130)

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Over/Under 7.5 Runs

Date & Time: Friday, April 22, 7:05 p.m. EDT

The Milwaukee Brewers will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Phillies in the series opener Friday. The Brewers' Freddy Peralta will start, and he's seeking his first win of the 2022 MLB season. Last year, Peralta was incredible, pitching to a 2.81 ERA and 0.97 WHIP. So far in 2022, the right-hander hasn't been able to replicate his success, but he definitely has the repertoire to get back to his dominant ways.

For Philadelphia, a similar narrative can be said about their starter, lefty Ranger Suarez. Suarez had a 1.36 ERA over 39 appearances (12 starts) and a 1.00 WHIP. He's begun with a 5.87 ERA this year and will try to lower that figure Friday night. Four of the last five games for Milwaukee have gone under, and three of the Phillies' last four games have also gone under. Look for this contest to be low scoring with two elite pitchers on the hill.

"Freddy Peralta's 3Ks thru 2." - @ Rob Friedman

Leg 2: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies Under 7.5 Runs (-120)

Parlay Odds: +224

